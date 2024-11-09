Himachal: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha hold 'Samosa march' in Shimla

Shimla: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers organised a 'Samosa' march in Shimla on Saturday amid the ongoing 'samosa' controversy.

The protest comes over a CID investigation into samosas and cake that were intended for the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister but were mistakenly served to his staff.

As the investigation stirred a row, CM Sukhu said that the investigation was related to an incident of misbehaviour and blamed the media for the samosa controversy.

"There is no such thing. It (CID) got involved on the issue of misbehaviour, but you (the media) are running news about 'samosa'," CM Sukhu said while speaking to ANI on Friday.

Further, Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha, Deputy General CID said that it was an internal matter of the CID and should not be politicised.

"This is completely an internal matter of the CID. It should not be politicised. The CM does not eat samosas. We have not given notice to anyone. We have just said to find out what happened. The government has nothing to do with this... We will find out how this information was leaked," Ojha said.

The Himachal Pradesh CID has launched an investigation to determine how samosas and cake intended for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were mistakenly served to his staff.

The alleged incident, which took place on October 21 during a program at the CID headquarters, led to a full inquiry by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). The inquiry sought to understand which officers and staff members were responsible for the oversight.

The Chief Minister visited the CID headquarters to inaugurate the Cyber wing's new Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS) station. However, instead of the CM, the samosas and cake were served to his staff, sparking an internal CID investigation.DGP, Atul Verma said that the matter is being investigated by the CID and not by the police headquarters.

The investigation report details that an Inspector General (IG) officer asked a sub-inspector to procure food from a five-star hotel in Shimla's Lakkar Bazaar for the chief minister's program.

Following this order, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a head constable driver retrieved three boxes of samosas and cake, handing them over to a woman officer of Inspector rank. This officer, unaware of the items' intended recipient, instructed for the boxes to be placed in a senior officer's room, where they were then moved between rooms.

When questioned, the officers involved claimed that they had confirmed with tourism department personnel on duty, who reportedly stated that the items in the boxes were not on the CM's menu.

The investigation further noted that an MTO (Motor Transport Officer) and HASI (Head Assistant Sub-Inspector) were assigned to manage refreshments like tea and paan for the CM's staff. According to her statement, the woman Inspector was not informed that the items inside the boxes were meant for the CM. Without opening the boxes, she directed them to the MT section.

The IG's orderly, HASI, testified that the boxes were opened by a sub-inspector and a head constable and intended for the DSP and staff in the IG's office. Following these instructions, the food was served with tea to approximately 10-12 people in the room.

Based on statements from those involved, the CID report indicates that only a sub-inspector was aware that the boxes contained refreshments for the CM. Nevertheless, these boxes, overseen by a woman Inspector, were ultimately passed to the MT section without higher clearance, and the items were inadvertently served to the CM's staff instead.

—ANI