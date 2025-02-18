Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla Urges Unity Against Drugs in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shiv Pratap Shukla, marking the completion of his two-year tenure, urged all political parties in the state to rise above politics and collectively work towards making Himachal Pradesh drug-free. In his address on Tuesday, he also appealed to the state government to collaborate with the central government to ensure the state's holistic development.

"There should be no politics in the fight against drugs. All political parties must work together to save Himachal Pradesh," the Governor said.

He reiterated that the real battle lies in reducing demand, as drug supply can only be cut when there is no consumer base.

Expressing gratitude, he thanked President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah for their support and acknowledged the people of Himachal Pradesh for their love and cooperation.

"The fight against drugs is not just a law enforcement issue, it is a social challenge that requires collective action. Together, we can make Himachal Pradesh drug-free," he said.

Emphasizing the devastating impact of drug abuse, Shukla made an emotional plea to the people of Himachal Pradesh.

"Your honour and reputation should not come at the cost of your children's lives. No respect is greater than the life of your child," he added.

He also launches the coffee table book as 'Reflection on Tenure.'

The Governor made these remarks at a special event in Shimla, where he launched a coffee table book showcasing the key initiatives and programs undertaken during his tenure. Speaking to journalists, he credited his two years in office to divine blessings.

"By the grace of Hanuman Ji of Jakhoo, I have completed two years as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh among all of you," he told

Reflecting on his time in office, he asserted that he has maintained the dignity of Raj Bhavan and worked strictly within the framework of the Constitution.

"It is often said that the Governor is not a political figure. While we may have ideological leanings, once we assume office, we must stay within the constitutional framework. That is the mantra given by the President and Prime Minister, and I have successfully adhered to it," Shukla said.

Shukla also shared that, initially, many believed he would be transferred quickly, just like some of his predecessors. However, over time, he grew attached to Himachal Pradesh, considering it his home.

The Governor recalled his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after assuming office.

"Honorable Prime Minister told me two things: first, to uphold constitutional duties, and second, to address the rising drug menace in Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Following this directive, he began efforts to combat drug abuse. "At first, it seemed like no one was responding," he admitted. However, as drug-related tragedies surfaced, he persisted, bringing up the issue at temple gatherings, small meetings, and in discussions with panchayat leaders.

"I initiated discussions with the Panchayati Raj Minister to involve local bodies in the fight against drugs. I met with university vice-chancellors and urged them to administer anti-drug pledges in educational institutions." said the governor.

He credited media support in amplifying the message, which eventually led to the state government, social organizations, and teachers joining the fight against drugs.

Shukla shared that in some panchayats, strict resolutions were passed stating that anyone caught consuming drugs would be denied community benefits. He expressed confidence that his efforts, backed by PM Modi and HM Amit Shah, were now evolving into a larger movement.

"The police and government are doing their part, but this must become a mass movement. Demand reduction can only happen through collective social action," he shared.

The Governor also lauded youth initiatives such as "Khel Khelao, Nasha Bhagao" (Play Games, Drive Away Drugs), where sports events were organized to divert young minds from addiction. In Nalagarh, young girls led similar anti-drug campaigns. He pointed out that in various villages, people were now marching against drugs, sending a strong message to traffickers.

He also answered the reporters questions on the Himachal Pradesh's financial position and development plans.

Discussing the state's financial situation, Governor Shukla dismissed concerns about insufficient central funding.

"As a representative of the central government, I can affirm that Himachal Pradesh has received substantial financial support," he affirmed.

He cited the budget allocation for a central university, stating that Rs250 crores had been sanctioned, but the university was still incomplete. He urged the state government to introspect on the delays.

"Eighty percent of the budget for hilly states comes from the central government, and only 20% is generated internally. One cannot claim that the central government has been negligent, it has provided complete support," he added further.

He advised state authorities to engage in discussions with union ministers to resolve any financial concerns. "If needed, I will personally request them," he assured.

On anti-drug efforts, he dismissed concerns over funding, saying, "fighting drug addiction does not require a large budget. The key is creating awareness and ensuring public participation."

The Governor recalled the natural disasters that struck Himachal Pradesh during his first year in office and emphasized his personal commitment to relief efforts.

"As Governor, I felt a deep sense of responsibility and visited affected areas to share the people's grief. There was a difference between the assessment of the central team's report and the state government's position. If any funds were delayed, the state should have engaged in direct dialogue with the centre," he stated.

He reaffirmed that the central government would never neglect Himachal Pradesh, emphasizing the federal structure of India, remarking, "If misunderstandings arise, they should be resolved through dialogue rather than mere allegations." (ANI)