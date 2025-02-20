Fresh Snow in Lahaul-Spiti, Orange Alert Issued for 4 Districts

Shimla: Lahaul and Spiti districts in Himachal Pradesh transformed into a winter wonderland as it received a fresh spell of snow on Thursday morning.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Shimla issued an Orange alert for isolated heavy rain and snowfall over Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts on Thursday.

Light spells of rainfall are very likely to continue over many parts of Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Mandi and over some parts of Kangra Shimla (including Shimla city), Solan and Sirmaur districts.

In a press release IMD Shimla said, "Light snowfall at many places with few spells of moderate snowfall very likely in the districts Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and over the higher reaches of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kullu districts from mid night February 20 till forenoon of Feb 21."

Chopal-Deha major road was closed along with five-link roads as snowfall continued in the higher reaches and rainfall continued in the Chopal sub-division.

Machinery was being deployed, and an advisory was issued not to ply vehicles till the clearance of roads, electricity and water supply was normal.

"Light rainfall over many places with few spells of moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning very likely in the districts of Solan, Hamirpur, Bilaspur & Una and in the remaining parts of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kullu districts from midnight February 20 till the morning of Feb. 21," IMD further said.

IMD said that a few spells of light snowfall with one or two moderate spells very likely over most of the tourist destinations in the state, including Kufri, Narkanda, Manali, Solang Valley, Dalhousie and Sissu and adjoining areas and a few spells of light rain/ snowfall over Shimla City and adjoining areas on February 20.

Shimla district administration said that light snowfall was experienced in the upper reaches of Rohru including Tikkar, Bhaloon, Jangla and Chansal and drizzling in rest locations on Wednesday night. Public utilities are normal and functional in theentire region.

"Snowfall continued in the Narkanda region. As of now 2/3 inch snow was accumulated on NH05 in Narkanda. Traffic was diverted from Sainj to Shimla via Luhri/ Sunni. Water and electricity supply is normal," Shimla district administration added. (ANI)