Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 strikes Shimla

Shimla: An earthquake of magnitude of 3.0 struck Shimla on Sunday afternoon, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred around 3:32 PM IST.

The earthquake's epicentre was located at 31.21° North latitude and 77.87° East longitude, with a depth of 5 km.

Taking to X, the National Center for Seismology said, "EQ of M: 3.0, On: 12/10/2024 15:32:31 IST, Lat: 31.21 N, Long: 77.87 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Shimla, Himachal Pradesh."

No reports of damage or casualties have been received yet.

