Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 strikes Shimla

The quake occurred at 3:32 PM IST with its epicenter at 31.21° North latitude and 77.87° East longitude, at a depth of 5 kilometers.
🏷 Himachal Pradesh
Oct 12, 2024, 10:49 AM
Shimla earthquake

Shimla: An earthquake of magnitude of 3.0 struck Shimla on Sunday afternoon, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred around 3:32 PM IST.
https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1845044577054621770
The earthquake's epicentre was located at 31.21° North latitude and 77.87° East longitude, with a depth of 5 km.
Taking to X, the National Center for Seismology said, "EQ of M: 3.0, On: 12/10/2024 15:32:31 IST, Lat: 31.21 N, Long: 77.87 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Shimla, Himachal Pradesh."
No reports of damage or casualties have been received yet.

—ANI

