Artists Showcase Traditional Dances at Winter Carnival Manali 2025

Manali: The Winter Carnival in Manali has once again emerged as a vibrant platform where artists from various states across India come together to showcase their rich cultural heritage.

Held at the Manu Rangshala stage, the carnival offers an incredible fusion of folk traditions from states such as Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and many others.

Artists, dressed in colourful and traditional attire, took to the stage, enchanting the audience with their performances and captivating stories of cultural diversity.

This national-level event not only highlights the richness of folk dances but also fosters an exchange of traditions between different regions of India.

Among the artists was Kanchan Adhikari from Uttarakhand, who shared the essence of her state's culture with the audience.

"At the Winter Carnival, I had the opportunity to showcase the folk dance of Uttarakhand, particularly the Baramasa, which is a celebration of seasonal changes. In rural areas of Uttarakhand, women traditionally dance during the cutting of grass, wearing their traditional attire," said Adhikari.

Richa Chauhan, an artist from Haryana, shared her pride in representing the cultural traditions of her state.

"We came here to showcase Haryana's folk culture, and it's wonderful to witness performances from artists across the country. We performed the 'Fag' dance, which represents the relationship between a brother-in-law and his sister-in-law, and also highlights the joyous occasion of the Holi festival," Chauhan explained.

She added that the Winter Carnival is a fantastic platform for artists to not only perform but also learn from each other's cultures.

For the first time at the Winter Carnival, Guru Mandeep Singh from Punjab performed the state's iconic Bhangra dance. "Bhangra is deeply rooted in Punjab's cultural celebrations, especially during Baisakhi when farmers celebrate the harvest. Performing it here in Manali was an honour, and it was heartening to see artists from different states like Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh also showcasing their folk dances," said Mandeep Singh.

His energetic performance of Bhangra captivated the audience, offering a taste of Punjab's festive spirit.

Jitendra Shah, another artist from Uttarakhand, shared his excitement about presenting his state's folk culture at the Winter Carnival. "It's been a rewarding experience to exchange our regional cultures with others at the carnival. Uttarakhand's folk traditions have a unique flavour, and being able to present them on a national stage feels incredible," said Shah.

He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in such a grand cultural exchange, which not only highlights regional diversity but also brings together various artistic expressions from across India. (ANI)