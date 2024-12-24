350 Roads Closed in Himachal Due to Snowfall: 268 Machines Deployed for Clearance, Says Minister Vikramaditya Singh

Shimla: The PWD Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, addressed the media in Shimla following heavy snowfall that has disrupted road connectivity across the state.

Singh outlined the government's extensive measures for snow clearance and restoration, revealing that over 350 roads were initially blocked, with 235 expected to reopen by tomorrow evening.

Singh announced that the state government has launched extensive snow clearance operations, deploying 268 machines across snowbound regions, including Dalhousie and Rohru. "Seventy departmental JCBs, 96 hired machines, 13 advanced snow blowers, and 13 bulldozers are currently in operation," he said.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining smooth travel for locals and tourists during the peak festive season while highlighting the economic significance of snowfall for the state. "By tomorrow evening, 235 roads will be reopened, and all remaining routes will be cleared within two days," Singh assured. He noted that these efforts are crucial as the state prepares for an influx of tourists over the next five days, coinciding with the festive season.

"December snowfall is particularly vital for horticulture," Singh remarked. "It provides essential moisture and natural fertilisation for crops, enhancing their productivity. Horticulture, which generates Rs4,500 crores annually, is the backbone of our economy, and this snowfall is a boon for it. Additionally, tourism, a key revenue contributor, benefits immensely from a scenic, snow-laden Himachal Pradesh."

Highlighting the administration's efforts to welcome tourists to the state's popular destinations, Singh said, "We are fully prepared to host visitors in Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie, and other locations. This is an opportunity to showcase Himachal's winter charm and boost our economy."

District administrations have been directed to prioritise snow clearance in critical areas to minimise inconvenience to visitors. Singh stressed that tourism is not only a significant economic activity but also integral to the state's identity.

In light of the heavy snowfall and road blockages, Singh informed that a review meeting was held with the PWD to ensure efficient operations. "I have instructed the Chief Engineers to cancel all leaves of field staff deployed in snowbound areas. Alternative arrangements will only be considered in cases of extreme emergencies," he said, highlighting the department's commitment to restoring normalcy.

Singh also provided updates on the Bhubhu Jot tunnel project, which aims to reduce the travel distance between Manali and the China border by 50-60 kilometres. "This tunnel is not only vital for the state's connectivity but also holds immense strategic importance for national defence," he said, adding that discussions with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh are ongoing.

Reiterating the state government's readiness to tackle challenges posed by snowfall, Singh said, "Our focus is on restoring connectivity quickly and efficiently to ensure smooth movement for everyone. Himachal Pradesh is ready to welcome tourists and support locals in every way possible."

The minister's briefing underscored the administration's proactive approach to addressing the challenges of snowfall while maximising its benefits for tourism and horticulture. (ANI)