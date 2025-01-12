Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: Haryana CM Saini Pays Tribute, Highlights Youth Inspiration on National Youth Day

Panchkula: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his 163rd birth anniversary in Panchukla and called him a great thinker.

At the Youth Day program organized to commemorate Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, CM Saini said, "... This day and celebration is a day to salute, remember and follow Swami Vivekananda who hoisted the flag of our Indian culture in the world ..."

Paying tribute to Swami Vivekananda, CM Saini said that "the great thinker, source of inspiration for the youth and spiritual guru established Indian culture in the world."

The National Youth Day or Rashtriya Yuva Divas is celebrated on January 12 every year in commemoration of the great spiritual leader, philosopher and thinker Swami Vivekananda, whose unwavering belief in the potential of youth continues to resonate deeply with young citizens of the country, as per the release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

His inspiring life and empowering message urge the youth to nurture their dreams, unleash their energies, and shape a future worthy of his envisioned ideals. The youth, defined as those within the age group of 15-29 years, make up nearly 40 per cent of India's total population.

Representing the most vibrant and dynamic segment of society, this group constitutes the nation's most valuable human resource. With their limitless potential, the youth hold the power to propel India to new heights of progress and innovation. National Youth Day serves as a moment to acknowledge, celebrate, and harness this potential, inspiring young minds to contribute meaningfully to the nation's development.

Vivekananda, born Narendranath Datta, was a key figure in the renaissance of Hinduism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. His fiery eloquence, profound understanding of Eastern and Western philosophies, and unwavering belief in the potential of youth resonated deeply with audiences worldwide. His landmark speech at the Parliament of World Religions in Chicago in 1893 is widely considered a turning point in the global perception of Hinduism. (ANI)