Several Children Injured as School Bus Falls into Canal in Kaithal, Haryana

Kaithal: Several children were injured after a school bus fell into a canal in Haryana's Kaithal on Monday morning, as per officials.

According to Sub-Inspector Ramesh Chandra of Keorak Police Station, the incident was reported at around 8:15 am.

Chandra added that the bus was carrying a total of 12 people, including eight children. All the passengers were rescued safely and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"We received information about this incident around 8:15 am that a school bus fell into a canal...we reached the spot and found out that there were 8 children present inside the bus. Other than that, the conductor, driver and two women were present inside the bus, so there were a total of 12 passengers. All of them were rescued safely and sent to a hospital for treatment. Children have suffered minor injuries...the cause of the accident will be understood after the investigation," Chandra said.

More details awaited. (ANI)