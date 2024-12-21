Om Prakash Chautala's State Funeral at Teja Khera Today: Haryana Declares Mourning

Sirsa: The mortal remains of former Haryana Chief Minister and INLD supremo, Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala, have been taken to Teja Khera. His last rites will be conducted with full state honours at 3 pm today.

Earlier, the Haryana government declared a holiday for all schools in the state today following the demise of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo Chautala.

The Directorate of School Education, Government of Haryana, issued a notice stating, "As per the fax message received from the Chief Secretary, Government of Haryana, dated December 20, the state has decided to observe three days of mourning in view of the death of Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala, Ex-Chief Minister of Haryana, on December 20. The Haryana government has declared a public holiday in all state offices as a mark of respect to the departed soul. Accordingly, a holiday is declared in all schools of the state on December 21. All DEOs and DEEOs are requested to ensure compliance with the above orders."

The government has decided to accord the state funeral to the departed leader on December 21 at 3:00 pm at Teja Khera farm, Sirsa.

Aditya Chautala, nephew of Om Prakash Chautala and INLD leader, said, " His mortal remains have been brought to the farmhouse. Tomorrow (December 21) morning, from 8 am to 2 pm, his mortal remains will be kept for people and party workers to pay their last respects."

The Haryana government has declared a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, who passed away here on Friday. The INLD leader passed away at his residence in Gurugram, Haryana.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini described INLD leader Prakash Chautala as a visionary leader and stated that he will always be remembered for his contribution to the politics of the state.

Paying his tribute, CM Saini said, "I express my deep condolences on the demise of senior leader Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala ji. With his demise, a chapter of Haryana politics has come to an end. His contribution to Haryana politics will always be remembered. Chautala ji's personality was a symbol of simplicity and struggle." (ANI)