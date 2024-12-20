Massive Fire Erupts at Plastic Recycling Warehouse in Gurugram's Kadipur Industrial Area

Gurugram: A massive fire broke out at the warehouse of a plastic recycling company in the Kadipur Industrial area in Haryana's Gurugram.

Upon receiving the information, a team of firefighters rushed to the spot and started making efforts to bring the fire under control.

Visuals showed thick smoke billowing from the warehouse as flames engulfed plastic materials.

No casualties or injuries to anyone have been reported, officials said.

The exact cause of the fire was not clear, they added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)