Haryana Suspends Internet in Ambala Amid Farmers' 'Delhi Kooch' Call from Dec 14-17

Ambala (Haryana): The Haryana government has ordered a temporary suspension of mobile internet, SMS, and dongle services in the Ambala district from December 14-17 to prevent spread of misinformation and potential law-and-order disruptions following the "Delhi Kooch" call by farmers' organizations amid the ongoing protests.

Effective from December 14, 6:00 AM, until December 17, 11:59 PM, the restrictions apply to specific villages, including Dangdehri, Lohgarh, and Saddopur.

Essential services like individual SMS, banking communications, voice calls, and broadband remain unaffected to minimize public inconvenience while ensuring peace and order.

In an official order, the Haryana authorities said, "In view of the call for Delhi kooch given by certain farmer organizations, there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public & private property and disturbance of public peace and tranquillity in the area of district Ambala."

"There is a clear potential for disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in district Ambala on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours, which could be circulated to the public through social media, messaging services on mobile internet services, SMS services and other dongle services," it said.

"In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities. In exercise of powers conferred upon me under Section 20 of The Telecommunications Act, 2023 to be read along with Rule (3) of the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024, I, Home Secretary, Haryana do hereby order the suspension of the mobile internet services. All telecom service providers of Haryana are hereby directed to ensure the compliance of this order," the order read.

"This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the area of villages Dangdehri, Lohgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Choti Ghel, Lharsa, Kalu Majra, Devi Nagar (Hira Nagar, Naresh Vihar), Saddopur, Sultanpur and Kakru in the jurisdiction of district Ambala," it read.

Meanwhile, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced that a 'Jathha' of 101 farmers will make a fresh attempt to march to Delhi from the Shambhu border point of Haryana at noon on Saturday.

The farmers' leader said that the protest against contentious agricultural laws has reached its 307th day today awaiting talks with the Centre and emphasized nationwide support for the movement from the people of the country.

Speaking to ANI, Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "The farmers' protest has now entered its 307th day. By noon today, our third 'Jattha of 101 farmers will depart for Delhi. The whole country is connected with us and supporting the protest, but our Prime Minister has remained silent about it and maintained a distance from the subject."

"The Union Agriculture Minister has not been speaking about the protest either and the way BJP MPs are doing 'bayanbazi' is going to cause division in communities. The government agencies are trying their best to ensure that the 'morcha' does not win. They are trying to prove that even if all of Punjab and Haryana come together, even then the morcha cannot win," Pandher said.

The farmers' agitation has witnessed widespread participation from states like Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The protest sites near Delhi's borders have become epicentres of resistance, with thousands of farmers camped in makeshift arrangements despite harsh weather conditions.

As the protest continues to gain momentum, the farmers are preparing for intensified demonstrations to pressure the government into addressing their demands. Drone visuals from the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border show farmers blocking the roads with vehicles.

Notably, farmers are asking for a charter of 12 demands, including MSP for crops to be met by the state and Union governments. (ANI)