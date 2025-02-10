Haryana CM Saini Praises PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' for Stress-Free Exams

Panchkula: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative for encouraging children to approach exams without stress.

"Children should go ahead for exams without any stress from anyone," he said.

He further appreciated PM Modi's initiative and called it a good move to help children stay stress-free with the board examinations knocking at the door.

"PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is a good initiative to make children stress-free... PM Modi spoke to children in 21 sections regarding different topics... I thank the PM for boosting the confidence of our children," Saini added.

Earlier today, PM Modi said that he had a wonderful interaction with young students on different aspects of stress-free exams.

In a post on X, he urged them to watch 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', his annual program where he interacts with students on various aspects of stress-free exams. This year's session, the eighth edition, was held at Sunder Nursery in the national capital.

During the session, PM Modi highlighted the importance of nutrition and enquired about students' food and lifestyle choices. He advised them to take "Surya Snan" (sunbath).

Emphasising the role of nutrition in growth, the PM said, "Your growth depends on what, when, how, and why you eat." He shared an anecdote, recalling a visit to a family where a child avoided eating millet roti, believing it would darken his skin, and instead preferred rice.

Speaking further, he stated, "The absence of illness does not mean we are healthy. Sleep is also dependent on nutrition. Medical science also focuses on sleep. Everyone should spend time in the morning sun."

Discussing ways to handle exam pressure, PM Modi said, "Unfortunately, there is a common belief that if someone does not score well in the 10th or 12th grade, their life is ruined."

"Our society creates a tense atmosphere at home over low grades. You may have pressure, but you must prepare without worrying about it and keep challenging yourself."

Since 2018, PM Modi has been holding the annual event to interact with school students, teachers, and parents to share tips on remaining stress-free during the board exams.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, has been conducting the programme.

The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in a town hall interactive format. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth edition was held online in the form of a programme telecast on Doordarshan and all major TV channels. The fifth, sixth and seventh editions of PPC were again held in town-hall format at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. (ANI)