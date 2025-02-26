Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini vows to fulfil 21 resolutions ahead of municipal polls

Bhiwani: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday expressed confidence ahead of the Municipal Corporation elections, stating that people are eager to support the BJP-led government in the upcoming polls.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm and excitement about the local body elections in the entire state. People have made up their minds to form a triple-engine government in Haryana on March 2... Our government is continuously fulfilling the promises we have made. The 21 resolutions we have taken regarding the local body elections will also be fulfilled by our government," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited Panipat for the nomination of mayor candidate Komal Saini and 26 other councillor candidates.

Nayab Singh on Tuesday, targeted Congress and stated that in the present time, the party has vanished from the ground. Saini added that their condition has happened due to their wrong policies. He also praised the union government and added that in the past ten years works have been done to transform the whole nation.

"Congress does not have any issue to speak about, so they have vanished from the ground. The condition of Congress has become very bad and this has happened because of their wrong policies. They used to make false promises, used to lure people. They used to take votes by luring people and did nothing", CM Saini said.

Meanwhile, the Congress in Haryana has expelled seven party leaders from across the state for indulging in "anti-party activities" in the upcoming 2025 municipal corporation elections. The seven leaders have been suspended for six years in consultation with the state in-charge BK Hariprasad.

The Haryana Municipal Corporation Elections are scheduled to be held on March 2, 2025, with the results to be declared on March 12, 2025. (ANI)