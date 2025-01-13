Haryana CM Nayab Saini Engages in Pre-Budget Consultation at Kurukshetra University; Celebrates Lohri with Warmth and Enthusiasm

Kurukshetra: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday attended a pre-budget consultation program ahead of the 2025-26 state budget at Kurukshetra University in Thanesar.

CM Saini stated that the suggestions received by the students ahead of the state budget are 'very good' and assured of including suggestions in the budget.

Today we sat with our youth and took suggestions regarding the pre-budget. All the suggestions are very good, which will benefit the people of Haryana... We will also include the suggestions given here in the budget," the Haryana CM told mediapersons.

Saini also celebrated Lohri in Kurukshetra.

He extended his greetings to the people on this occasion.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the citizens of the state and the country on the occasion of Lohri and Makar Sankranti. These great festivals are connected with our culture and brotherhood. We celebrate these festivals together," he said.

Notably, the harvest festival--celebrated across the country and known by different names--is just around the corner. Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal, Magh Bihu, and Uttarayan all signify gratitude for a good harvest and celebrate it with traditional and regional feasts.

One of the happiest and most widely celebrated festivities in India, Lohri also includes the warmth of bonfires, delicious foods, and the sounds of old-fashioned folk melodies. It is celebrated on the eve of Makar Sankranti to mark the conclusion of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days.

In addition to celebrating the crop harvest, Lohri marks the end of the winter season. The nation as a whole, but especially Punjab and Northern India, celebrate Lohri with great joy and happiness.

On Sunday, CM Saini paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his 163rd birth anniversary in Panchkula and called him a great thinker. (ANI)