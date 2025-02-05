Gurugram to Host 21 Gun Salute Concours d'Elegance, India's Vintage Car Capital

Gurugram: Gurugram is set to reaffirm its status as India's vintage car capital by hosting the 11th edition of the prestigious 21 Gun Salute Concours d'Elegance, one of the country's most sought-after vintage and classic car showcases. Set to take place from February 21 to 23, 2025, this three-day event will offer enthusiasts a glimpse into automotive on a journey through time.

The rally will begin with a flag-off at India Gate and proceed to Ambience Greens, Golf Course, in Gurugram.

This iconic event continues to grow in stature, the 21 Gun Salute Concours d'Elegance has cemented itself on the global map of vintage motoring events. This year's show will feature an exclusive lineup of 125 rare vintage and classic cars and 50 heritage motorcycles, showcasing the finest automotive masterpieces from around the world.

Among the standout exhibits is the exquisite 1939 Delahaye (Figoni et Falaschi), a symbol of timeless luxury and craftsmanship. The rally will also showcase legendary marques such as Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Cadillac, Ford, and Aston Martin, each narrating a unique story of innovation and automotive heritage. Adding to the excitement, three rare vintage cars--the 1932 Lancin Austura Pininfarina, 1936 AC 16/70 Sports Coupe, and 1948 Bentley Mark 6 Drophead Coupe will make their debut at the event.

But the event is not just about automobiles--it's a cultural extravaganza that celebrates India's rich heritage. Spectators will be treated to mesmerizing performances of Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Kathakali, and vibrant folk dances from Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Haryana making it a truly immersive experience.

Speaking about Gurugram's rising stature as a center for heritage motoring, the Founder and Managing Trustee of the 21 Gun Salute Heritage and Cultural Trust, Madan Mohan stated, "Year after year, we are setting new benchmarks in positioning India on the global heritage motoring tourism map, in alignment with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

Mohan further said that the 11th edition of the vintage car rally is being organized on an unprecedented scale, bringing together some of the rarest and most exquisite vintage and classic automobiles from across the world. "This year, we anticipate record-breaking participation, with collectors, enthusiasts, and global connoisseurs of motoring heritage converging to witness a spectacular display of automotive history," he further said.

"Gurugram is rapidly emerging as India's vintage car capital, and events like these reinforce its status as a premier destination for heritage motoring. With its world-class infrastructure, thriving automotive industry, and an increasing presence of luxury car brands, the city has become a natural hub for automobile aficionados. The growing interest in vintage and classic cars among collectors and enthusiasts has positioned Gurugram as a key player in preserving automotive heritage. Hosting prestigious events like the 21 Gun Salute Concours d'Elegance here not only celebrates our rich motoring legacy but also enhances India's reputation on the global stage for vintage car tourism," added Mohan.

Gear up for a weekend of nostalgia, elegance, and automotive excellence as Gurugram takes centre stage in India's thriving vintage car scene. (ANI)