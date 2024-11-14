Governor Bandaru Dattatraya Calls upon MLAs to prioritise Public Welfare in Pursuit of ‘Viksit Haryana – Viksit Bharat’

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Haryana Governor, Bandaru Dattatraya while addressing the first session of the State Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday said that the difference between Haryana a decade ago and Haryana today is crystal clear. He called upon the members to affirm that no obstacle should stand in the way of fulfilling the resolution for 'Viksit Haryana – Viksit Bharat.' He showed confidence that each MLA will make the most of every moment in this House to prioritise public welfare. He said that he is confident that this Assembly will usher in a new chapter of decisions focused on public welfare. Let us all unite with full dedication to achieve the resolution of ‘Viksit Haryana – Viksit Bharat’.

Addressing the House, the Governor highlighted that this is the first time in the history of Haryana that people have shown trust in a government for the third consecutive time. He said that at present the environment is highly conducive for the development of non-stop Haryana in every way. The entire state is keeping an eye on the decisions and policies formulated by this Assembly in the coming time. Therefore, it is the responsibility of every member to ensure that the state and its people get the maximum benefit of this favourable time.

The Governor advised the members to always remember the ‘Moolmantra’ of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who emphasised that every decision we make should be evaluated by its impact on the poorest and weakest person in society.

The Governor said that the people of the state have enthusiastically participated in the recently concluded election process and have sent you as advocates of their rights to this Assembly, the state's Supreme Panchayat and as legislators, you will fulfil your responsibilities with full dedication and commitment.

The Governor said that among the 90 members of this 15th Assembly, there are 40 members who have been elected for the first time. He extended a special welcome to all these members. The Governor said that in the 14th Assembly, only 9 women members (‘Navratnas’), were elected, while this time the number has increased by nearly one and half times, reaching 13.

The Governor said that this House is the flag bearer of the aspirations of 2.75 crore people of the state. Now, it is the utmost responsibility of every MLA to meet the expectations of the people, said Sh. Bandaru Dattatraya.

The Governor said that for the fair and peaceful elections held in the state, the vigilant voters of the state, the Election Commission of India, and all officers and employees associated with the election process deserve appreciation.

The Governor said that the 2024 election has been an election based on trust in ‘Neeti, Niyat, Nishtha aur Nirnay’ (Policy, Intent, Integrity, and Decisions). The present state government has carried forward a mission of service, security, good governance, cooperation, and upliftment of the Antyodaya for the last 10 years, and this mandate is an endorsement of that mission. This is a mandate that the work of developing Haryana should continue non-stop and we should continue achieving our goals. The government will continue to move forward with the spirit of ‘Rajya ke vikas se desh ka Vikas’ (Development of the State contributes to the development of the Nation), said Bandaru Dattatraya.

The Governor said that the present state government, over the past 10 years, has worked beyond the narrow mindset of regionalism, constituency consideration and family-based politics. Also, the state government has focused on ‘Shiksha, Swasthya, Suraksha, Swavalamban aur Swabhimaan’ (Education, Health, Security, Self-reliance, and Self-respect), giving new energy and momentum to the state's development. The vision of Antyodaya by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya has not only guided the present state government but also embodies the core principle of "Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek" in all our efforts, he said.

The Governor said that the present state Government has envisaged Haryana as a vibrant, dynamic and resurgent State of India. He said that dedicated efforts are being made to ensure that farms of the state have abundance of produce; the wheels of industry grind uninterrupted, ample employment opportunities are available for the youth, and sisters and daughters feel safe, empowered, and self-reliant. A Haryana where farmers get remunerative prices for their crops, no one is left unemployed, businesses prosper, the needy receive all the benefits of development, and no one feels neglected, said Dattatraya.

The Governor said that the present state government, following the guiding principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” given by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has provided equal opportunities for every section to progress in the state. The Prime Minister considers the poor, youth, women, and farmers as the four pillars of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).

He said that the present state government has oriented its policies toward strengthening these pillars. The government's effort is to ensure that every government scheme benefits them, as this is the path to their upliftment and welfare. When the government works with the resolve that not a single eligible person should be left out from receiving the benefits of any government scheme, then every penny spent from the treasury is utilised in public interest, said the Governor.

The Governor Dattatraya said that the difference between Haryana a decade ago and Haryana today is crystal clear. Be it per capita income, the development of industries, social security and welfare, or the initiation of innovation in agriculture, today Haryana has a strong presence on the national stage in every aspect. With the synergy of science and technology, our agriculture-dominant state is advancing rapidly on the path of progress. This vision is not just a mere imagination; it is a positive and achievable reality. My government has devised a proper strategy to achieve this vision at the ground level. For the next 5 years working for the betterment of every section and region of the state will be the government’s priority, he said.

—Jag Mohan Thaken