logo
States & UTs

Earthquake of Magnitude 2.6 Strikes Sonipat, Haryana | NCS Report

Minor Earthquake of Magnitude 2.6 Hits Sonipat, Haryana; NCS Reports Depth of 10 km and Coordinates
RishabhR
Rishabh·
🏷 Haryana
Dec 26, 2024, 05:54 AM
Earthquake of Magnitude 2.6 Strikes Sonipat

Sonipat: An earthquake of magnitude 2.6 on the Richter scale struck Sonipat, Haryana on Friday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 09:42 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres at Latitude 28.82° N and Longitude 76.90°E.


Sharing a post on X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, "EQ of M: 2.6, On: 26/12/2024 09:42:03 IST, Lat: 28.82 N, Long: 76.90 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Sonipat, Haryana." (ANI)

2.6 magnitude earthquakeSonipat earthquake updatesSonipat seismic activity earthquake depth 10 kmearthquake in Sonipatearthquake December 2024National Centre for Seismology reportHaryana earthquake newsRichter scale earthquake newsminor earthquake India

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...