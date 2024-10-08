Congress will form govt in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda remains confident despite trends

Chandigarh: As counting of votes for assembly elections is underway, former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda exuded confidence on Tuesday and said that there was no doubt that the party will form the government in Haryana with a huge margin.

"No doubt, Congress is going to form the government with a huge margin. The party will decide (CM face). Congress will bring its own majority. The credit goes to all the party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and most importantly to the people of Haryana," said Bhupinder Hooda.

As per the latest trends given by EC at 11.10 am, the BJP is leading with 49 seats, the Congress party with 35 seats. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were seen to be leading with one seat each while Independents and smaller parties were leading in four seats.

Though exit polls had predicted Congress's victory in the election, if the trend continues, the BJP is poised for a hatrick win in the Assembly election of the state.

According to the latest update from the Election Commission, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is leading from the Ladwa constituency. He is leading with 840 votes over Congress' Mewa Singh.

Congress' Bhupinder Singh Hooda is leading from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat with 16,823 over his nearest rival from BJP Manju.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Anil Vij said the people of Haryana are teaching a lesson to Congress.

"We can see the people of Haryana teaching a lesson to Congress. In the morning, they (Congress) opened their 'Jhooth ki dukaan'. Within Congress, there are people who want Hooda to lose, and they were the ones who were bursting crackers," Vij told ANI.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday, speaking to ANI asserted that the BJP is set to form the government in Haryana for the third consecutive time, indicating strong public support for the party's work.

"I think whatever the results are, it is clear that this is a victory of EVM, Election Commission and India's democratic traditions. I hope that those who were celebrating after seeing the exit polls will not blame EVM after seeing the exact polls. Our government has been formed twice in Haryana and is going to be formed for the third time. In both places, the BJP is going to form the government with a clear majority, this shows how people have expressed faith in the work of BJP," he said.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini was also confident that the final results would be in favour of the BJP.

"BJP has worked a lot for the development of Haryana in the past ten years. BJP has worked with honesty for all sections of the society. Our government will continue to work for the development of Haryana and BJP will be forming the government in Haryana for the third time. BJP worked with honesty whereas Congress did a lot of corruption," he said.

