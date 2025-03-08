Women Police Officials Lead Security for PM Modi's Visit to Navsari on Women's Day

Surat: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a gathering during the 'Lakhpati Didi' program in Gujarat today, women police officials took charge of the security arrangements in the Navsari district.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that under the special initiative of Gujarat Police, this event will be managed by all women officers and staffs, adding that such initiative has been taken for the first time in policing sector.

Sanghavi stated that over 1.5 lakh women are going to participate in the program.

"Today, on the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to participate in the Lakhpati Didi program in Navsari. Over 1.5 lakh women are going to participate in the program. On this occasion, Gujarat Police has taken a special initiative, the security arrangements of the program will be taken care by the women police officials of Gujarat Police. These types of arrangements have always been taken care by men, but this has happened for the first time. it is a milestone for the policing sector as Gujarat Police has posted all women officers whether its ADGP or head constable, means from all police officers to police staff will be women. All the women officials have done a very detailed planning of the event. Today is a historic day and the event will also be historic," Sanghavi told ANI.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Modi is participating in the Lakhpati Didi programme in Vansi Borsi village in Navsari district and interact with the Lakhpati Didis. He will also felicitate 5 Lakhpati Didis with Lakhpati Didi Certificates.

During the event, PM Modi will disburse over Rs 450 crore in financial assistance to more than 2.5 lakh women from over 25,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the state, according to an official release.

To promote women's entrepreneurship and financial empowerment across the country, PM Modi launched the 'Lakhpati Didi Yojana' on August 15, 2023. Under this initiative, women members of self-help groups who earn Rs 10,000 or more per month and have an annual income of at least Rs 1 lakh through various sources, such as agriculture, animal husbandry, and small industries, are recognized as 'Lakhpati Didis.'

Honouring their hard work and dedication, the Prime Minister will disburse financial assistance of over Rs450 crore to more than 2.5 lakh women from 25,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the state on International Women's Day.

Nearly one lakh women from the Navsari, Valsad, and Dang districts will participate in the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' at Vansi Borsi in Navsari. Most of them will be self-help group members who have either achieved the status of 'Lakhpati Didi' or aspire to do so.

During the event, PM Modi will interact with 10 selected Lakhpati Didis and will felicitate five of them with certificates. A film showcasing the progress of the Lakhpati Didi Scheme in Gujarat will also be screened. Additionally, two significant state-specific schemes will be launched during the program. (ANI)