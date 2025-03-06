Women Officers to Lead Law & Order Management for PM Modi's Gujarat Visit

Gandhinagar: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat on March 8 on the occasion of International Women's Day, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday said that all aspects of law and order and other management will be managed by women officers and staff.

"On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Modi will attend the 'Lakhpati Didi' program in Navsari district in which around 1.50 lakh women are expected to take part. This program will surely make a new milestone in the field of policing. All aspects of law and order and other management will be managed by women officers and staff," Sanghavi told ANI.

"Around 2165 women Constables, 187 women PSI, 61 women PI, 19 women DySPs, five women DSP, one woman IGP and one ADGP will take charge of this whole event and make it most wonderful and historical," he added.

PM Modi will visit Gujarat on March 7 and 8 and as part of his visit, he will travel to the Navsari district on March 8, coinciding with International Women's Day.

Under the Prime Minister's leadership, 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' will be held at Vansi-Borsi in Navsari. During the event, he will disburse over Rs 450 crore in financial assistance to more than 2.5 lakh women from over 25,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the state, according to an official release.

To promote women's entrepreneurship and financial empowerment across the country, PM Modi launched the 'Lakhpati Didi Yojana' on August 15, 2023. Under this initiative, women members of self-help groups who earn Rs 10,000 or more per month and have an annual income of at least Rs 1 lakh through various sources, such as agriculture, animal husbandry, and small industries, are recognized as 'Lakhpati Didis.'

Honouring their hard work and dedication, the Prime Minister will disburse financial assistance of over Rs 450 crore to more than 2.5 lakh women from 25,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the state on International Women's Day.

Nearly one lakh women from the Navsari, Valsad, and Dang districts will participate in the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' at Vansi Borsi in Navsari. Most of them will be self-help group members who have either achieved the status of 'Lakhpati Didi' or aspire to do so.

During the event, PM Modi will interact with 10 selected Lakhpati Didis and will felicitate five of them with certificates. A film showcasing the progress of the Lakhpati Didi Scheme in Gujarat will also be screened. Additionally, two significant state-specific schemes will be launched during the program.

The G-SAFAL (Gujarat Scheme for Antyodaya Families for Augmenting Livelihoods) scheme will also be launched on March 8 to boost the livelihoods of women from Antyodaya families and strengthen their economic independence.

To support rural startups and drive social entrepreneurship for impactful solutions in rural areas, the G-MAITRI (Gujarat Mentorship and Acceleration of Individuals for Transforming Rural Income) scheme will be launched.

Through this initiative, the Gujarat Social Enterprise Fund (G-SEF) has allocated Rs50 crore over the next five years to assist startups focused on improving rural livelihoods. The scheme aims to empower 10 lakh rural women and youth in Gujarat by providing livelihood opportunities.

On International Women's Day, PM Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also uphold the spirit of 'Women-Led Development' by providing financial incentives to Lakhpati Didis and launching two key schemes to enhance women's economic empowerment. (ANI)