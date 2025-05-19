Vadodara police seize foreign liquor, arrest one

Vadodara: The Vadodara Rural Local Crime Branch (LCB) in Gujarat has achieved a breakthrough in its ongoing crackdown on prohibition-related offences, seizing foreign liquor valued at over Rs 57 lakh and arresting one person.

Acting on a specific tip-off during routine patrolling, the LCB team laid a trap and intercepted a large consignment of foreign liquor. One person was arrested in connection with the seizure, and a formal complaint was registered at Karjan Police Station.

According to officials, the LCB team received credible information that a large quantity of foreign liquor was being transported from Surat to Vadodara via Bharuch in an Eicher tempo. Based on this input, a surveillance post was set up near Sagar Hotel along the National Highway leading from Bharuch to Vadodara.

The suspected tempo was soon spotted and stopped for inspection. Upon searching the vehicle, the police discovered multiple cartons of foreign liquor and beer. The total value of the seized contraband is estimated to be Rs 57.22 lakh. In addition to the liquor, the tempo and other materials, including tarpaulin sheets, were also confiscated, bringing the total value of the seized items to Rs 67.29 lakh. The tempo driver, identified as Rajesh Venamshil Jeswani, a resident of Raj Society in Naroda, Ahmedabad, was arrested at the scene.

Police have registered an FIR against both the driver and the individual responsible for supplying the illicit liquor. Authorities have confirmed that further legal proceedings are underway against the accused.

Despite Gujarat being a dry state under the Gujarat Prohibition Act since 1960, incidents of illegal foreign liquor trade continue to surface regularly, pointing to the existence of a persistent and well-organised black market.

Foreign liquor -- which includes imported and branded alcoholic beverages not manufactured locally -- is often smuggled into Gujarat through neighbouring states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and union territories such as Daman and Diu. These regions have relatively lenient liquor laws, making them key transit points for bootleggers who exploit the vast and porous borders of Gujarat.

Data from the Gujarat Prohibition and Excise Department shows that thousands of litres of foreign liquor are seized every year. In 2023 alone, over Rs 250 crore worth of liquor was confiscated across the state, with major seizures reported from districts like Surat, Vadodara, Bharuch, and Ahmedabad. Smugglers use innovative methods to transport liquor, including hiding it in fuel tankers, commercial vehicles, and private cars, often using fake permits or decoy consignments to evade detection.

