Union Minister Amit Shah Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to attend BAPS Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav on December 7

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Union Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel will attend the BAPS Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav scheduled to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium on December 7.

The 'mahotsav' will be held to give a heartfelt tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj on his birth anniversary, celebrating his pioneering efforts in fostering a global community of selfless volunteers, according to an official press release.

The Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav celebrates and pays tribute to 50 years of selfless and dedicated social and spiritual service by thousands of BAPS karyakars (volunteers), young and old, male and female. Though satsang activities for children, teenagers, youths and adults were begun by Yogiji Maharaj in the early 1950s, a formal organizational structure was first implemented in 1972 under the guidance and with blessings of Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Since then, under the guidance of the Satsang Pravrutti Central Office (SPCO) for teenagers, youths and adults, and the Bal Pravrutti Central Office (BPCO) for children, these karyakars have contributed their time, energy and resources to promote the values of selfless service and devotion revealed by Bhagwan Swaminarayan and the Gunatit gurus, as per the release.

Over the decades, Yogiji Maharaj, Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Mahant Swami Maharaj have personally guided and inspired the karyakars to progress, both in their personal spirituality and in rendering community services.

In Surat, on 28 January 2024, Mahant Swami Maharaj inaugurated the year-long Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav celebrations, which will conclude with the grand finale 7 December 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. celebration assembly on

Volunteers from various parts of India and across the world, including the UK, Europe, the USA, Australia, and the Middle East, will come together to attend this historic event, the release stated.

The Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav reflects the journey of BAPS volunteers through the symbolic stages of Seed, Tree, and Fruits, capturing their sacrifices and the profound impact of their services, as per the release.

The Seed represents the foundation of service, marking the humble beginnings of the volunteers, nurtured by the teachings of their gurus. Just as a seed requires care and dedication to sprout, the volunteers began their journey with discipline, humility, and faith. This stage reflects the early sacrifices made to lay the groundwork for a greater cause, instilling values of selflessness and devotion that inspire a lifetime of service.

The Tree signifies growth and expansion, as the seed of service flourishes into a strong and nurturing presence. The dedication of the volunteers, guided by the blessings of the gurus, has allowed their efforts to touch countless lives across the globe. This phase highlights resilience, teamwork, and collective spirit as volunteers work tirelessly toward social, spiritual, and cultural betterment. The tree stands as a symbol of how service grows to provide support and sustenance for humanity, spreading its branches far and wide.

The Fruits represent the outcomes of tireless dedication, manifesting as peace, harmony, and love that uplift individuals and communities. Volunteers' selfless efforts have brought spiritual awareness, societal unity, and global compassion, leaving an enduring legacy of altruism. Through education, healthcare, disaster relief, and spiritual guidance, countless lives have been transformed, showcasing the impact of their unwavering commitment.

This theme ties together the progression from personal commitment to global benefit, celebrating the volunteers' journey from planting seeds of service to nurturing a tree of unity and finally sharing its fruits for the betterment of all.

The final event includes meticulous planning by 33 service departments and over 10,000 volunteers. Construction of event properties at three locations: a dedicated 34-acre workshop in Raysan, and additional workshops in Sarangpur (Botad) and Shahibaug.

An extraordinary cultural presentation involving 2000 performers, 30 projectors and 1,800 lights. The programme is an exclusive event that will be attended solely by BAPS volunteers. Devotees and well-wishers worldwide can enjoy the live broadcast of the programme on 7 December, from 5.00 p.m to 8.30 p.m, according to the release. (ANI)