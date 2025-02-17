Three Illegal Indian Immigrants Deported from US Arrive in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Three illegal Indian immigrants belonging to Gujarat, who were deported from the US, were brought to Ahmedabad on Monday.

The third batch of illegal Indian immigrants who were deported from the US to Punjab's Amritsar are now being sent to their respective states. The aircraft carrying the third batch of Indian nationals arrived just a day after the second batch of Indian nationals who allegedly illegally migrated to the US landed in Amritsar.

Earlier, Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said that 112 people were in the plane carrying the third batch of Indian nationals who allegedly illegally migrated to the US, that landed in Amritsar on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured that the deportees would be treated properly and that all arrangements had been made. The Chief Minister said the deportees would stay in Amritsar for a few hours before being taken to their respective states.

"Our kids are the ones who are coming here anyway, so from here no one can go hungry, we will make arrangements. We have also made staying arrangements for them. They will stay here for a few hours and then go to their respective states as the flights have been booked by the Ministry of External Affairs already," Mann said in a press conference in Amritsar on Saturday.

Earlier on February 5, a US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US arrived in Punjab's Amritsar.

On February 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed India's willingness to take back its nationals if they live illegally in the United States and emphasized the need to finish the "ecosystem" of human trafficking.

PM Modi also expressed confidence that US President Donald Trump would fully cooperate with India in finishing this ecosystem. (ANI)