Sultanpur Village Sets Example with Braille Signboards and Accessible Toilets for Specially-Abled on World Braille Day

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on World Braille Day emphasised its commitment to improving accessibility and inclusivity for specially-abled individuals and introduced braille signboards and features like ramps and wheelchairs in community toilets in Sultanpur village of Navsari district.

According to an official release, in a commendable initiative under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) in Navsari district, Sultanpur village has set an inspiring example of inclusive development.

Community toilets in the village have been equipped with braille signboards for visually impaired users.

Additional features include ramps for wheelchair access, grab handles for convenience, wide doors, and spacious interiors to ensure easy manoeuvrability.

World Braille Day, celebrated on January 4, commemorates the birth anniversary of Louis Braille, the creator of the Braille script that empowers visually impaired people to read and write.

The Sarpanch of Sultanpur village, Shashikant Bhupendra Patel, emphasized the initiative's significance and said, "The strategic location of these community toilets, near the historic Jogeshwar Mahadev Temple, attracts daily visitors from neighbouring villages. During the Shravan month, the temple's grand fair further increases footfall."

"This facility for Divyang (specially-abled) individuals ensures essential amenities are accessible to every section of society. Sultanpur itself is home to approximately 25 Divyang residents. In addition, a garden has been developed on adjacent panchayat land, along with a dedicated play area for children," said Patel.

Aiming to keep Navsari free from open defecation, extensive efforts have been implemented. More than 2 lakh individual toilets and more than 100 community toilets have been constructed.

As per the release, to ensure the sustainability of this project, the focus has been placed on building robust infrastructure and conducting awareness campaigns. Inclusivity remains at the core of the Swachh Bharat Mission's vision.

In Sultanpur, a progressive village embodying Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision for women's empowerment, community initiatives are fostering Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) and sustainable livelihoods.

Among its population of approximately 2,600, 107 women are transforming their courtyards into thriving kitchen gardens. By practising natural farming, they grow nutritious vegetables for their families and generate additional income by selling surplus produce.

"Sarpanch Patel conducts a survey to evaluate kitchen gardens and organizes a competition to recognize the best ones, personally sponsoring prizes for the women," said the release.

"For the past two years, we've conducted this competition to promote natural farming through kitchen gardening. Participants submit forms, and agricultural officers assess their gardens based on specific criteria. We also provide necessary guidance. Prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000, and Rs 3,000 are awarded to the top three gardens," he said.

The youth of Sultanpur are paving the way for self-reliance through initiatives like natural farming and fish farming, supported by guidance from Navsari Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

Sultanpur exemplifies a harmonious blend of cleanliness and self-reliance, embodying the vision of a Swachh and Atmanirbhar Bharat. (ANI)