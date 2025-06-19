Seven dead, over 100 rescued in three days as rains pound Gujarat

Ahmedabad, June 19 (IANS) Gujarat’s early monsoon showers have turned catastrophic as incessant rainfall triggered flash floods, building collapses, large-scale evacuations, and loss of life across multiple districts. The state saw heavy rainfall on June 16, 17 and 18, which claimed the lives of seven members of a family in Botad, and over 100 people have been rescued from various flood-affected areas.

In Bhavnagar district, villages across the Bhal region remain submerged, days after intense rainfall battered the area.

Vast tracts of land are still waterlogged. On June 18, the Bhavnagar Fire Department carried out a high-risk rescue operation near Kamlej village, saving 58 people -- including 10 women and nine children --trapped in floodwaters up to two kilometres from the nearest accessible point. Firefighters used a boat engine to navigate the swift waters, pulling stranded residents to safety. The disaster extended to livestock as well.

More than 400 cattle were rescued and shifted to higher ground. Meanwhile, in villages like Devaliya, Paliyad, and Sanes, local residents used JCB machinery to drain water and restore basic services, such as electricity and sanitation.

Despite a break in rainfall across nine talukas, the Gujarat Meteorological Department has retained rain alerts, warning of further spells in isolated pockets.

Tragedy struck in the Botad district, where the bodies of seven individuals were recovered after their eco-car was swept away by flash floods near Lathidad village. Nine passengers were inside the vehicle, which attempted to cross a dangerously waterlogged stretch. Only two -- identified as Priyankbhai and Yashwant -- were rescued. The deceased, including six women and one man, were discovered during an intense search operation.

Elsewhere in Gadhada taluka, 22 people were stranded in Pipaliya village due to the swollen riverbanks. A swift joint rescue mission, led by the NDRF and Botad district authorities, ensured all were evacuated safely. The administration has since made arrangements for temporary shelter, food, drinking water, and medical assistance for the displaced residents.

In Surendranagar, the Dholidhaja Dam overflowed, releasing large volumes of water into the Bhogavo river, which breached its banks near Wadhwan town. Over 40 residents from low-lying areas were evacuated and moved to a government-run school for shelter. The administration has cautioned residents to avoid small bridges, canals, and causeways, warning of dangerously swift water currents. Appeals have also been issued to relocate valuables and essential items from flood-prone homes.

Despite overcast conditions, Bhavnagar experienced a spike in temperatures. The maximum temperature climbed by 3.5 degrees Celsius to 32.7 degrees, while humidity levels remained oppressive. The sudden heatwave, combined with stagnant floodwaters, has raised concerns about post-flood health hazards, including waterborne diseases.

The collective response -- from district authorities to local volunteers -- has averted larger-scale disasters. However, the events of the past two days have reflected the fragility of rural infrastructure, delayed early warning dissemination, and the urgent need for comprehensive monsoon preparedness in vulnerable districts.

