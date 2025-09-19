PM Modi to inaugurate Dhordo as Gujarat's fourth solar village tomorrow

Gandhinagar: Dhordo in Kutch, recognised as a 'Best Tourism Village' by the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), has become Gujarat's fourth fully solarised village after Modhera (Mehsana), Sukhi (Kheda), and Masali (Banaskantha).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the project on Saturday in Bhavnagar during the 'Samudra Se Samriddhi' programme, an official statement said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana, all 81 households in Dhordo have been fitted with rooftop solar systems, with a combined capacity of 177 kW.

The project is expected to generate around 2.95 lakh units annually, ensuring energy self-sufficiency for the village. Each household is projected to save and earn approximately Rs 16,064 per year through reduced electricity bills and the sale of surplus power, amounting to a collective benefit of over Rs 13 lakh annually for the community.

Dhordo Sarpanch Miyan Husen welcomed the initiative, noting that the government's subsidy and bank loans made the installation almost cost-free for residents. "This border village has already seen significant development under Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Now, with solar rooftops on every house, electricity bills will shrink dramatically, and people are truly delighted," he said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will visit Gujarat to review the progress of the ambitious National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), coming up at Lothal in Ahmedabad district. Envisioned as a blend of heritage, education, research, and tourism, the project is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 4,500 crore.

Lothal, once a prominent trade hub of the Indus Valley Civilisation and home to one of the world's earliest dockyards, is being transformed into a global centre showcasing India's rich maritime legacy.

The NMHC is aligned with PM Modi's vision of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi' (Heritage with Development), bringing ancient seafaring traditions to life through cutting-edge technology and immersive experiences. The complex will house 14 galleries highlighting India's maritime history from the Harappan era to the present, along with a coastal states pavilion, four themed parks, and a recreation of Harappan architecture and lifestyle.

