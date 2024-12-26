Kankaria Carnival 2024: Showcasing PM Modi's Vision of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi' with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, at the inauguration of 'Kankaria Carnival 2024' in Ahmedabad, stated that Ahmedabad, a World Heritage City, celebrates the Kankaria Carnival alongside modern development, embodying the Prime Minister's vision of 'Virasat Bhi Vikas Bhi.'

Through the carnival's theme-based programs focusing on 'Viksit Gujarat, Viksit Bharat,' the Chief Minister mentioned that everyone would be inspired to actively participate in the state's progress.

As per a release, on Good Governance Day, CM Patel presented development works worth Rs 868 crore to the citizens of Ahmedabad, aimed at enhancing urban well-being and promoting ease of living.

In connection with this, the CM mentioned that honouring the 100th birth anniversary of Atal ji, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had organized a Vikas Utsav alongside the Kankaria Carnival's urban festivities. The CM explained that good governance means providing convenience, well-being, and opportunities to even the most marginalized people in society. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urbanization has been revitalized, fostering a new era of development. The Chief Minister noted that along with improved infrastructure, the state has prioritized entertainment and recreation facilities for city residents, according to a press release.

Congratulating the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation team for the successful organization of the carnival, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that PM Narendra Modi launched the Kankaria Carnival to provide entertainment to children from ordinary and working-class families. He further mentioned that Kankaria's identity was once confined to the lake shore, Nagina Wadi, Aquarium, Bal Vatika, and Zoo.

The Chief Minister remarked that in 2006, the Kankaria Lake Front was developed at a cost of Rs 36 crore under the Prime Minister's leadership. He also noted that the carnival, started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2008, has since become a highly anticipated event every December. The Chief Minister urged citizens to maintain cleanliness during the carnival, conserve water, and work together to make Ahmedabad, the heritage city, cleaner, more attractive, and conducive to well-being, the release mentioned.

As per the release, the Gujarat Chief Minister inaugurated six development works worth Rs 25.73 crores and laid the foundation stone for 28 development works totalling Rs 842.03 crores. As part of these initiatives, 345 families from Ahmedabad's slum areas were provided permanent housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the reconstructed garden at Maninagar, the animal shelter at Vatwa, Karuna Mandir, and the Anganwadi centres at Nikol and Vatwa.

According to the release, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 842 crore, which include a gym, library, urban health centre, vegetable market, new school, party plot, community hall, Anganwadi, water project, and drainage project. The Chief Minister flagged off the Kankaria Carnival Parade and witnessed various attractions such as tableau, music bands, artists' performances, and stunts.

On this occasion, students from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Education Board school set a world record for consuming the most candies in a specified time. A Guinness Book of World Records certificate was awarded to the Municipal Corporation in the presence of the Chief Minister, the release stated. (ANI)