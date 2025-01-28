India's Largest Public Observatory in Bhuj Draws 1,500 Visitors in 30 Days

Gujarat: India's largest public observatory, inaugurated at the Regional Science Centre (RSC) in Bhuj on December 25, has drawn over 1,500 visitors in just 30 days, a statement said.

The observatory marks a significant milestone in advancing space science education in India and demonstrating its immense popularity and the public's growing interest in space exploration, according to the official statement.

"Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Bhuj, a city renowned for its historical significance and scenic beauty, is now also home to India's largest public observatory. This stellar addition was inaugurated on 25th December 2024, coinciding with Good Governance Day, the observatory has already attracted over 1,500 visitors in just 30 days," it said.

The newly inaugurated observatory is equipped with a state-of-the-art 24-inch telescope, allowing visitors to witness awe-inspiring celestial phenomena such as nebulae, planets, and distant galaxies. With its unique approach of 'learning with fun', RSC Bhuj stands as a beacon of scientific innovation. This facility not only provides stunning views but also educates visitors about astronomical events, igniting curiosity about the universe's mysteries, the statement said.

Operating from 6 pm to 9 pm, the observatory charges a nominal fee of Rs 20 for students and Rs 30 for other visitors, ensuring accessibility for all. RSC Bhuj seamlessly integrates science education with entertainment. It offers astronomy-based educational programs, interactive sessions, and modules aligned with the school curriculum.

The facility's location in Bhuj, known for minimal light pollution, further enhances the stargazing experience, making it a prime destination for astronomy enthusiasts and researchers. The observatory's advanced Corrected Dall-Kirkham telescope ensures precision in observations, making it ideal for astro-tourism and astrophotography.

The confluence of education, tourism, and advanced technology reflects Gujarat Council on Science and Technology's (GUJCOST) unwavering commitment to making science engaging and accessible, the statement said.

The RSC, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28th August 2022, which boasts attractions like the Marine Navigation Simulator, Submarine Simulator, and 3D movies have drawn 2.04 lakh visitors, including school students.

Beyond the observatory, RSC Bhuj boasts six captivating science-themed galleries, including Marine Navigation, Energy Science, Fields Medal, Bonsai, Nanotechnology, and Space Science, the statement said

The Regional Science Centre (RSC) Bhuj, an initiative by GUJCOST under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, has been a pioneer in fostering scientific curiosity. Nestled atop the picturesque Bhujio Hill, the centre spans across 10 acres of land, offering a perfect blend of education and recreation.(ANI)