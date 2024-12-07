Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates Global Hospital in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Jain Acharya Lokeshji, the founder of 'Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti' and the World Peace Centre, inaugurated the Global Hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The inauguration ceremony began with the chanting of the Navkar Mantra and auspicious blessings (Mangalpath) by Jain Acharya Lokeshji, followed by the formal opening of the hospital by home Minister Shah.

The event was organised by the Resham Bai Hospital family and Dr. Hasmukh Agarwal.

On this occasion, the Union Home Minister stated that Indian hospitals are providing world-class healthcare services, with medical tourism steadily growing across the country.

He also highlighted that while government hospitals like AIIMS are being established nationwide, private hospitals are also offering top-notch treatments. He praised the Agarwal family's dedication to service.

Jain Acharya Lokeshji emphasised that a healthy India is key to building a prosperous nation. He described Ahmedabad's Resham Bai Hospital as a living example of the philosophy 'Seva Parmo Dharma' (Service is the highest duty).

He also commended Dr Agarwal for consistently providing healthcare services through numerous hospitals and extended his heartfelt congratulations to the MD of Global Hospital, Dr Agarwal, and his team.

Dr Agarwal, during the inauguration ceremony, provided an overview of the services available at the hospital and reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing healthcare services and upholding the principle of Seva Parmo Dharma through continued efforts. (ANI)