HMPV News: 2-Month-Old Infant Tests Positive in Gujarat; Health Minister Assures Precautionary Measures

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): A 2-month-old infant from Rajasthan has tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, officials said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, two infants were tested positive for HMPV infection in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel assured the public on Monday that there is "no need to panic", as the state government is taking all precautionary measures and following procedures similar to those used during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-month-old child from Rajasthan's Dungarpur has been shifted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

"This (HMPV) has been detected in a 2-month-old child who came from Rajasthan's Dungarpur to Sarwar. The child has been referred from Sarwar to Ahmedabad. We are following the dos and don'ts that were used during COVID, and SOPs will be issued by the state government," Minister Patel said in a statement.

The Minister further said that while the Union government has advised states to remain alert, no specific advisory has been issued for HMPV.

"There is no need to panic; no advisory has been issued by the central government yet, but it has been advised to stay alert. The state government is taking all necessary precautions," Patel added.

Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi said that this virus has been around for years, with cases typically emerging during the winter months.

"There is no need to panic. We need to remain alert and take precautions. This virus is not new; it has been there for years. Infections are more common during winter," Dr Joshi told ANI.

He explained that treatment is provided as per the symptoms, and recovery usually takes about 5 to 7 days.

"There is no vaccination or specific medication for this virus. Treatment is based on symptoms, and recovery is generally within 5-7 days," he added.

He further mentioned that people with low immunity, especially children and the elderly, are more susceptible to the infection. He advised those showing symptoms, such as fever, cold, or cough to isolate themselves.

"If necessary, use a mask. Since only one case has been reported (in the state), we must take precautions, but there is no need to panic," he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Monday that these cases were detected as part of ICMR's ongoing efforts to monitor and control respiratory illnesses across the country.

In Karnataka, two children were detected with HMPV, including a 3-month-old female infant and an 8-month-old male infant.

The Health Ministry is continuing to monitor the situation through all available surveillance channels. Additionally, the ICMR will keep track of HMPV circulation trends throughout the year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been providing regular updates on the situation in China to inform public health measures.

As per officials, HMPV is a respiratory virus that is already circulating globally, including in India. It has been associated with respiratory illnesses in various countries, although there has been no unusual surge in cases in India. (ANI)