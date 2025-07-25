Gujarat strengthens cybercrime response with new Rajkot station, 114 police quarters inaugurated

Rajkot: Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, inaugurated the newly constructed Rajkot Range Cyber Crime Police Station, built at a cost of Rs 441.28 lakh, and virtually launched 114 new police housing units across Rajkot, Vinchhiya, and Atkot.

The occasion was also marked by a strong message to the public: Digital arrests are not real, and people should not fall prey to blackmail involving nude calls or cyber threats.

Addressing the gathering, Sanghavi emphasised that neither the CBI nor police departments carry out digital arrests, and such claims are part of an increasing number of cyber frauds.

He urged citizens, especially victims of nude-call-based extortion, to shed social fear and shame, and immediately approach the nearest police station without transferring any money.

"Cybercrime is evolving rapidly, and so must our response mechanisms," said Sanghavi, adding that under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat is actively strengthening its cybercrime infrastructure with new teams and facilities.

The newly inaugurated Rajkot Range Cyber Police Station will serve citizens in Rajkot, Jamnagar, Morbi, and Devbhumi Dwarka, offering faster redressal in cybercrime cases.

The facility includes a conference hall, mobile and data forensics labs, cybercrime helpline monitoring rooms, a child pornography analysis unit, a women's help desk, a gym, a library, and other administrative spaces.

Sanghavi also warned citizens against clicking or sharing suspicious links offering unrealistic offers, which are often phishing attempts. He encouraged digital literacy and vigilance, especially in rural and semi-urban areas.

On the civic front, Sanghavi addressed traffic management issues and announced that the government, in coordination with municipal bodies, is planning long-term urban traffic solutions.

Regarding the mandatory helmet rule, he stated, "This isn't just about fines; it's about protecting lives."

During the event, the minister virtually inaugurated 80 B-category police quarters in Ramnathpara, Rajkot, built at a cost of Rs 1,288.99 lakh, 32 B-category and one C-category quarters in Vinchhiya (Rs 419.48 lakh), and one C-category quarter in Atkot (Rs 27.10 lakh). These housing units aim to provide better living conditions to police personnel and their families.

The event was attended by Agriculture Minister and Rajkot District Guardian Minister Raghavji Patel, Rajkot Mayor Nayana Pedhadiya, several MLAs, senior police officials, including IGP Ashokkumar Yadav, DIG Girish Pandya, Rajkot Police Commissioner Brajesh Kumar Jha, and SPs from Morbi, Jamnagar, and Devbhumi Dwarka.

