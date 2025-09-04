Gujarat records over 92 pc rainfall; 113 dams on high alert

Gandhinagar: Gujarat has received widespread rainfall this monsoon, with an average of 92.64 per cent recorded across the state till Thursday, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

North Gujarat has reported the highest rainfall at 96.94 per cent, followed by South Gujarat (96.91 per cent), East-Central Gujarat (93.79 per cent), Kutch (85.14 per cent) and Saurashtra (84.74 per cent). The heavy and uniform rainfall has significantly filled up reservoirs.

Out of 206 dams in the state, 113 are on high alert, with 82 filled to 100 per cent capacity and 68 between 70-100 per cent.

The Sardar Sarovar Dam, considered Gujarat’s lifeline, currently holds more than 89 per cent of its total storage capacity. The abundant rainfall has also benefited agriculture. By September 1, a total of 96.29 per cent of the cultivable area had been sown under kharif crops. Groundnut tops the list with 22 lakh hectares under cultivation, followed by cotton on 20 lakh hectares and paddy on over eight lakh hectares, according to the state agriculture department. In the last 24 hours, 24 districts and 158 talukas reported more than 12 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea between September 4 and 7 due to rough weather conditions.

The impact of this year’s rainfall on farming in Gujarat has been twofold -- largely beneficial for crop prospects but also challenging in certain pockets. With the state receiving over 92 per cent of its seasonal average rainfall, it ensures ample irrigation water for kharif crops like cotton, groundnut, paddy, pulses, and bajra.

Farmers in Saurashtra and North Gujarat, where groundnut and cotton dominate, have particularly benefited as timely and sufficient rains boosted sowing and improved crop growth. The assured water supply is also expected to support a strong rabi season, especially for wheat, cumin, and mustard.

The state’s extensive dam network -- over 200 major and medium reservoirs, with 113 placed on high alert this season -- plays a crucial role in flood control, irrigation, and water storage, ensuring both drinking water and agricultural supply for the year.

Urban centres like Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara have invested in stormwater drainage projects, riverfront development, and flood-control mechanisms, which help reduce the impact of heavy downpours. Rural areas benefit from thousands of check dams, farm ponds, and watershed structures that recharge groundwater and prevent drought conditions later.

--IANS