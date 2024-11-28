Gujarat Over Rs 28 cr financial assistance disbursed to Science stream students under Namo Saraswati Yojana

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat, the Gujarat government has launched transformative schemes under the 2024-25 Gujarat budget to enhance secondary and higher secondary education.

According to an official release, these initiatives aim to equip students with future-ready skills, high-quality education, and promising career prospects during this Amrit Kaal. Among these is Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana, introduced under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

This scheme motivates students to pursue science education in Classes 11 and 12 by providing a financial aid package of Rs 25,000 over two years.

To ensure its successful execution, the state government has allocated Rs 250 crore in this year's budget.

Notably, the state government has disbursed over Rs 28.46 crore in assistance to more than 2.50 lakh students under this scheme.

Students who obtain 50 per cent or more marks in the Class 10 board examination and enrol in the science stream for higher secondary education at government, grant-in-aid, or self-financed schools recognized by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) or the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are eligible for financial assistance under this scheme.

The eligibility criteria include students who have studied in Classes 9 and 10 in government or grant-in-aid secondary schools in the state or students who have studied in one or both of Classes 9 and 10 in recognized self-financed secondary schools, with a family annual income of Rs 6 lakh or less.

Under this scheme, students receive annual financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for Class 11 and Rs 15,000 for Class 12, totalling Rs 25,000 over two years.

Of this amount, Rs 20,000 is disbursed during the academic years of Classes 11 and 12 at a rate of Rs 1,000 per month for 10 months each year. The remaining Rs 5,000 is provided upon successful completion of the Class 12 board examination.

To ensure the efficient implementation of the Namo Saraswati Yojana in Gujarat schools, the Namo Saraswati Portal has been introduced.

Schools register students enrolled in the science stream of higher secondary education through the Child Tracking System (CTS) portal under Vidya Samiksha Kendra.

All details entered in the CTS portal are seamlessly integrated into the Namo Saraswati Portal, ensuring streamlined scheme management.

Under the scheme, financial assistance is disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) directly into the bank account of the student's mother.

In cases where the mother is deceased, the amount is transferred to the student's bank account.

Even if the student is benefiting from any other government scholarship scheme, they are still eligible to receive this assistance as an additional benefit under Namo Saraswati Yojana.

As Gujarat progresses toward becoming a global hub for sectors such as semiconductors, green energy, and digital sciences, the demand for skilled technical professionals in these fields will continue to grow.

To meet this need, it is crucial to inspire more students to pursue the science stream in Classes 11 and 12.

The Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana is designed to encourage students to embrace science education during these pivotal years, guiding them toward promising careers in science and technology.

Through this initiative, the government aims to provide access to high-quality education and create enhanced career opportunities in these dynamic fields, paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future. (ANI)