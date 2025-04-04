Gujarat govt appoints three full-time members to fourth State Finance Commission

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government appointed three full-time members to the fourth State Finance Commission of Gujarat.

Following the appointment of Yamalbhai Vyas as Chairman of the Fourth State Finance Commission, the State Government has now appointed three more members, which include Jayantilal Devabhai Patel from Sabarkantha, Sunil Solanki from Vadodara, and Abhaysinh Chauhan from Bhavnagar.

Back in February 2025, B. P. Chauhan, I.A.S., was appointed a member as well as the Member Secretary of the State Finance Commission.

The provision allows the State Finance Commission to have up to five members, including the Chairman.

Following the recent appointments of three full-time members and one full-time Member Secretary, alongside the previously appointed Chairman, the State Finance Commission is now fully constituted with all five members.

The 4th SFC has been constituted after a gap of nearly nine years, as the tenure of the 3rd SFC, headed by Bharat Gariwala, ended in 2015.

Earlier last year, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, in the 16th meeting with the Finance Commission, expressed a clear opinion that states like Gujarat which maintain fiscal prudent discipline should get rewards for this from the commission.

Chief Minister Patel said that this will not only give recognition to the responsible financial management and disciplined spending of such states but will also inspire other states to do the same.

Members of India's 16th Finance Commission arrived in Gujarat on Sunday and met Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other state government officials in Gandhinagar on Monday.

According to an official release, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel provided suggestions in his meeting with the 16th Finance Commission. Chief Minister Patel said States maintaining fiscal prudent discipline should be rewarded by the Commission.

He said Gujarat has distinct needs and realities for tribal communities in rural areas with rapid urbanisation and needs to keep these realities at the center of funding. (ANI)