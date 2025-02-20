Gujarat Government to Form Administrative Reforms Commission for Efficient Governance

Gandhinagar: Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has announced the formation of the Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission in the 2025-26 budget presented in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, a release said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal of Viksit Bharat at 2047. Aligned with this vision, Gujarat, under CM Patel's leadership, has outlined the Viksit Gujarat at 2047 roadmap based on Living Well and Earning Well.

To achieve the vision of Viksit Gujarat as outlined in this roadmap, it is essential to enhance the efficiency, effectiveness, and responsiveness of the administrative system in the state.

The Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission will function to conduct a comprehensive review of these aspects, undertake a holistic study of the state's administrative structure and governance, and assess the scope for recommending improvements and implementing necessary reforms.

To implement necessary reforms in the state's administrative structure and operational processes, the Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission will be established.

This commission will be chaired by Dr Hasmukh Adhia, the Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, and will include a committee of five additional members.

The commission will comprise several key members, including the Chief Secretary, the Additional Chief Secretary, the Secretary (Personnel Division) from the General Administration Department (GAD), the Additional Chief Secretary, the Secretary from the Department of Science and Technology, and the Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary from the Finance Department.

Additionally, the role of Member Secretary will be held by the Additional Chief Secretary (Administrative Reforms, Training Division, and NRI) from the General Administration Department (GAD).

The Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission will conduct a comprehensive study on various aspects, including administrative and governance structures, rationalisation of human resources and human resource management, financial management and resource optimisation, decentralisation and local governance, the use of technology and innovation, and oversight and evaluation frameworks.

Based on its findings, the commission will deliberate on these matters and submit recommendations to the government. (ANI)