Gujarat floods: Roads closed, portion of bridge washed away in Jamnagar

Jamnagar: Amid floods in Gujarat following incessant rainfall, the road connecting Padana Patiya to Changa Patiya in Jamnagar has been closed for the movement of traffic.

A portion of a small bridge over Sir PN Road has also been washed away due to flooding affecting the movement of commuters.

Meanwhile, following a request from the Gujarat government, six columns of the Indian Army are conducting rescue operations in the worst-affected areas as the flood-like situation continues in parts of the state due to incessant rainfall.

The Army has been deployed to support the ongoing relief efforts.

"In response to the severe flooding in multiple districts, the Indian Army has swiftly mobilised its resources to support the ongoing relief efforts. Following a request from the Gujarat State Government, six columns of the Indian Army are undertaking rescue operations to the worst-affected areas to provide immediate Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR)," the Army said in a statement on Thursday.

The Gujarat government had requested six columns of Army assistance for urgent relief operations across several districts affected by severe flooding on Tuesday, according to a press release.

Earlier, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 95 people.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said that more than 5,000 people have been rehabilitated and over 12,000 people rescued as of Wednesday from the floods following the heavy rains that lashed the city of Vadodara.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with him on Thursday morning where he enquired about the flood situation and relief measures for the affected people.

"The Prime Minister gave guidance on matters including sanitation and public health in the flooded areas and to restore public life quickly, and once again assured all support from the Central Government," the Gujarat CM added.

The India Meteorological Department has also predicted more rain today in the state.

"Extremely heavy rainfall may occur over Saurashtra and Kutch. Very heavy rainfall may occur over Gujarat," it said in a post on X.

—ANI