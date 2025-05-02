Gujarat: Fire erupts at chemical factory in Ahmedabad's Vatva GIDC

Ahmedabad: A major fire broke out at a chemical factory located in the Vatva GIDC industrial area of Ahmedabad on Thursday.

According to initial reports, fire and emergency services rushed to the site soon after the incident was reported.

Plumes of thick smoke were seen rising from the facility, and authorities cordoned off the surrounding area as a precautionary measure. As of now, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

Operation is underway to douse the fire.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)