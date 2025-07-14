Gujarat expands vocational training network; 558 ITIs now operational

Gandhinagar: In a push toward youth empowerment and employability, more than 6.5 lakh young individuals across Gujarat have been trained under the Mukhyamantri Skill Development Initiative (MSDI) in 2024-25, according to the state’s Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department.

Gujarat currently operates 558 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), comprising 288 government-run, 101 grant-in-aid, and 169 self-financed institutions, as per official data shared on Monday.

Among these are 30 ITIs dedicated to women and 19 for persons with disabilities, collectively training over 2.16 lakh trainees in vocational skills. The effort, part of a broader mission to align youth capabilities with global workforce demands, includes partnerships with various state departments and targeted schemes.

The Gujarat government is working on prioritising skill-based development to ensure its youth remain competitive in a fast-evolving global job market shaped by automation, digitisation, and AI. Notably, under the Mukhyamantri Bhavishyalkshi Kaushalya Vikas Yojana (MBKVY), over 19,000 youth have received short-term training in emerging fields such as drone technology, healthcare, automation, manufacturing, electrical, and IT.

Additionally, the Kaushalya -- The Skill University is offering 100+ industry-aligned courses aimed at equipping students with future-ready skills. To reintegrate school dropouts from Class 10 and 12 into the workforce, the state has implemented the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), offering skill-based training for self-reliance.

Under the Mukhyamantri Apprenticeship Yojana (MAY), more than 91,000 trainees have so far been engaged in work-based learning modules. To address Industry 4.0 requirements, the state is developing ‘Centres of Excellence’ across 6-8 key sectors under its Mega ITI Scheme.

Simultaneously, the Gujarat Apex Training Institute (GATI) is building eight Institutes for Training of Trainers (iToTs) to ensure advanced instructor training. To reach remote and underserved youth, Gujarat is implementing the Saksham–KVK 2.0 and LIVE (Local Institutes for Vocational Education) initiatives. Through LIVE, trainees are provided with stipends amounting to 50 per cent of the minimum wage directly via DBT.

Furthermore, the Project Sankalp initiative promotes the concept of “by industry, at industry, for industry,” ensuring that both employers and aspiring youth benefit from demand-driven training models. The efforts coincide with the global observance of World Youth Skills Day on July 15, with this year’s theme: 'AI and Digital Skills for Youth Empowerment'. The day, recognised by the UN, highlights the urgent need to equip youth with adaptive skills to meet the changing demands of the global labour market.

