Gujarat CM inaugurates SemiConnect Conference; eight MoUs signed

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel affirmed that Gujarat is poised to play a pivotal role in the global semiconductor demand-supply chain.

In this context, he added that in this era of modern development, it is impossible to imagine industrial progress without semiconductors. Gujarat, with several state-of-the-art facilities related to electronics and semiconductors, has become the top choice for setting up semiconductor units in the country.

The Chief Minister was addressing the inauguration of the Gujarat SemiConnect Conference 2025 and exhibition, organised by the state government's Science and Technology Department in Gandhinagar.

According to a release by the Gujarat CMO, this three-day conference is witnessing the participation of more than 1,500 delegates from various countries and India, along with over 250 exhibitors. In the presence of the Chief Minister, the conference saw the signing of eight MoUs for investments in the semiconductor and fab sector, the launch of the Semiconductor Supply Chain Compendium, and the laying of the e-foundation stone for a hospital, an international school, and a fire station to be built in Dholera.

The Chief Minister stated that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India's global position in emerging fields like semiconductors, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and drone technology is strengthening day by day. He also highlighted that Gujarat has launched the Gujarat State Electronics Mission in line with the Indian government's vision to develop a strong electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

He added that Gujarat had already implemented a dedicated Semiconductor Policy in 2022. Not only that but recognizing the vast growth potential of the semiconductor industry in Dholera, Gujarat has started developing it as the country's first greenfield smart city with plug-and-play facilities.

The Chief Minister also provided details about the Global Capability Center Policy, which has been announced to promote AI, machine learning, and analytics technology, industries, and startups in Gujarat.

Highlighting Gujarat's rapid progress in developing high-tech manpower in the semiconductor sector, he noted that Gujarat has emerged as a global hub in fields like textiles, pharmaceuticals, diamonds, chemicals and petrochemicals, ceramics, and renewable energy. He further stated that Gujarat, the land of opportunities, aims to become a centre for a high-tech manufacturing revolution through global collaboration in innovation, unlocking limitless development possibilities.

Extending his best wishes for the success of the conference, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the discussions, panel discussions, and outcomes of the three-day conference would become a milestone in taking the semiconductor sector to new heights.

Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Netherlands to India, emphasised that the semiconductor sector will be instrumental in achieving Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047. She highlighted that the "Gujarat SemiConnect Conference" serves as a key platform to showcase the sector's potential and position Gujarat as India's semiconductor hub. She further noted that the semiconductor industry is playing a transformative role in strengthening India's global standing in the technology sector.

She added that India-Netherlands relations are growing stronger, with India being the Netherlands' most trusted partner. While the Netherlands stands as a powerhouse in semiconductor manufacturing, India is emerging as the fastest-growing nation in this sector, with Gujarat playing a pivotal role.

Expressing confidence in their partnership, she emphasized that instead of competing, both countries will collaborate to drive a new revolution in the semiconductor industry.

Pankaj Joshi, Chief Secretary, in his address, stated that Gujarat has been established as the manufacturing hub of the country for several years. Due to strong financial management, world-class infrastructure, the best investment facilities, and various industrial policies, Gujarat has now become a semiconductor manufacturing hub. Dholera Semiconductor City and Sanand GIDC are emerging as semiconductor packaging hubs.

He added that the Gujarat government has taken several steps to provide all necessary facilities to industries beyond semiconductors at Dholera SIR. Dholera is witnessing the development of international-level infrastructure, uninterrupted power supply, gas supply, water supply, an expressway ensuring robust connectivity, the Bhimnath railway station, and a greenfield airport. The airport for cargo facilities is expected to become operational by July 2025.

On this occasion, Shri Norihiko Ishiguro, JETRO Chairman and CEO, stated that under visionary leadership, India and Gujarat's semiconductor ecosystem is developing rapidly. JETRO will also contribute significantly to strengthening Gujarat's semiconductor ecosystem. With the semiconductor industries emerging in Dholera SIR, the region will become a crucial semiconductor manufacturing centre in the country.

Mona Khandhar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, welcomed all attendees and provided detailed information about the objectives of the three-day conference, the evolving semiconductor ecosystem in Gujarat, and various sessions scheduled over the next two days. She stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, several policies, including the semiconductor policy, have been implemented in Gujarat, which will help establish the state as India's semiconductor hub.

The event also featured discussions on innovation and collaboration in the semiconductor industry and the global semiconductor and electronics ecosystem. Ramesh Kannan, Managing Director of Kanyes Technologies; Matt Crowley, Executive Vice President of Jabil Global Business Unit; CS Chua, Managing Director of Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific; Girish Chandra Chaturvedi, Chairman of CG Semi Private Limited; Gursharan Singh, Senior Vice President of Micron Technology; Ajit Manocha, President of SEMI Global; and Sushil Pal, CEO of India Semiconductor Mission, shared their insights.

Additionally, Randhir Thakur, Managing Director of Tata Electronics, PSMC President Martin Chu, and Jordan Wu, Director of Himax Technologies, presented their perspectives.

The ceremony was attended by Hasmukh Adhia, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister; M. K. Das, Additional Chief Secretary; senior officials from the Government of India and Gujarat; delegates from various countries; and semiconductor industry experts, industrialists, and investors in large numbers. (ANI)