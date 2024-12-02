Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel announces Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has launched "Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana" under the Suposhit Gujarat Mission to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Poshan Bhi, Padhai Bhi.', said a statement from CMO on Monday.

In addition to the midday meal provided under the PM Poshan Yojana, students from Balvatika to Grade 8 in government and grant-in-aid primary schools across the state will receive nutritious snacks through this initiative.

Under the newly launched Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana, approximately 41 lakh students from 32,277 schools across the state will be provided nutritious snacks during prayer time, before the start of educational activities in schools, added the statement.

Along with the midday meal, 200 ml of flavoured milk is provided under the Doodh Sanjeevani Yojana in government and grant-in-aid primary schools in 52 talukas of tribal areas and 29 developing talukas of non-tribal areas across the state. This nutritious snack will be provided to 15.05 lakh students (enrolled in 12,522 schools across 81 talukas) in the short recess following the midday meal under PM Poshan Yojana.

Under the leadership and guidance of CM Bhupendra Patel, the Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alphar Yojana will be launched as part of the Suposhit Gujarat Mission, strengthening and expanding the state's nutrition-oriented initiatives, read the statement further.

In addition to the quality, calorie- and protein-rich midday meal provided under PM Poshan Yojana, this new initiative will offer snacks such as sukhdi with roasted peanuts, chana chaat, mixed pulses and food made from Shri Anna (millet) throughout the week. For this initiative, the state government will incur an additional Rs 617 crore annually for the Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana, including Rs 493 crore for material costs and Rs 124 crore for a 50 per cent increase in the honorarium of beneficiaries to compensate for the additional work involved in preparing nutritious snacks, mentioned the statement.

Accordingly, the monthly honorarium for PM Poshan Yojana beneficiaries will be Rs 4,500 for operators, Rs 3,750 for cooks and helpers in schools with 26 or more students, and Rs 1,500 for additional staff/helpers in smaller schools.

The implementation of Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana will significantly improve the education, nutrition, health, and physical fitness of students in government and grant-in-aid primary schools.

Aligning with PM Modi's vision for a Viksit Bharat@2047, this initiative will contribute to the state's leadership in building a Viksit Gujarat and ensuring a future generation that is both healthy and well-nourished. (ANI)