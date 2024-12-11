Gujarat Celebrates Two Years of Dynamic Governance Under CM Bhupendra Patel's Leadership

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): On December 12, 2024, Gujarat will celebrate two successful years of good governance under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The foundation of Gujarat's holistic development was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development-centric approach, which has been further strengthened by the unwavering trust of the people in CM Bhupendra Patel's leadership. With this public support, the government led by the CM assumed office on December 12, 2022, according to a release.

As per the release, under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has achieved significant progress and delivered outstanding results through various public welfare schemes, steering the state's development journey in a new direction. Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, which focuses on four pillars--Garib (Poor), Yuva (Youth), Annadata (Farmer), and Nari Shakti (Women Empowerment)--Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and 'Team Gujarat' are committed to realizing this resolution through Viksit Gujarat, the release said.

The state government has embraced a 'GYAN'-centered approach, placing Garib, Yuva, Annadata, and Nari Shakti at the heart of all development plans and initiatives. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, the state government has exemplified the principles of service, determination, and dedication throughout its two-year tenure. As Gujarat embarks on its third year of governance on Thursday, December 12, 2024, a robust and inclusive 'GYAN'-based Vikas Utsav is planned to celebrate and further its developmental vision, the release mentioned.

According to the release, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state cabinet ministers will participate in a series of programs aligned with the 'GYAN' initiative to commemorate the beginning of the third year of the current state government.

On the day of the celebration (December 12), the Chief Minister will inaugurate the Shramik Suvidha Kendra in Naroda, Ahmedabad. Built on 300 square meters by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, this initiative is part of the 'Garib Utthan' program and marks the commencement of the day. At 11:00 AM, the Chief Minister will present appointment letters to 580 youths selected for various state government departments during a program at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. This initiative highlights the government's commitment to empowering the youth, a key pillar of 'GYAN', the release added.

As per the press release, the Chief Minister, later in the day, will host a 'Samvad' Program with members of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) at his residence. This program focuses on boosting agricultural growth by guiding FPOs in maximizing production, value addition, branding, and marketing of agricultural produce while promoting natural farming practices. In the evening, the Chief Minister will interact with approximately 300 women entrepreneurs and innovators at i-Hub, Ahmedabad. Thanks to the state government's encouragement, women-led startups in Gujarat have increased by 52%. Through this interaction, the Chief Minister aims to inspire and strengthen the role of women in driving innovation and entrepreneurship, reinforcing their importance as a pillar of 'GYAN'.

December 12, 2024, will stand as a landmark day, celebrating the inauguration of the third year of governance under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership, dedicated to advancing development through the 'GYAN' initiative, the release added. (ANI)