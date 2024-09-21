States & UTs

Gujarat banned drugs sale: Narcotics Bureau raids Vadodara pharma firm, one detained

This joint operation involved CBN teams from Neemuch and Delhi, and the investigation spanned multiple locations across Gujarat, including Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar.
The HawkT
The Hawk·
🏷 Gujarat
Sep 21, 2024, 06:37 AM
single

Vadodara (Gujarat): One person was detained for questioning after the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) conducted a raid on a pharmaceutical company on Ravpura Road in Vadodara, an official said on Saturday.
The Central Bureau of Narcotics conducted a joint operation with teams from Neemuch and Delhi on Friday afternoon that lasted till this morning.
During the raid, the team seized some banned drugs and detained one individual for questioning.
According to the official, the CBN was investigating the sale of banned drugs in Gujarat, and the name of this location in Vadodara came up during raids conducted in Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar.

—ANI

CBN investigation CBN operation CBN seizure banned drugs raidCentral Bureau of Narcotics pharmaceutical raid Gujarat Vadodara raid
The HawkT
WRITTEN BY

The Hawk

Read more

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...