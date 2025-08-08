Gujarat: Asia’s largest rail operations command centre unveiled at Sabarmati 

Ahmedabad: The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, achieved yet another milestone on Friday by fully commissioning its Ahmedabad Unit.

This marks a significant leap forward in the nation’s railway infrastructure journey — the Dedicated Freight Corridor Project, which has already been declared an 'iconic project' by the government.

The highlight of this achievement is the unveiling of a state-of-the-art Operations Command Centre (OCC) at Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, which now serves as the operational nerve centre for the entire 1,506 km Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) spanning Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

Asia’s Largest Rail Operations Control Facility

Spread over 3.07 acres with a built-up area of 12,867 sq. metres, the Sabarmati OCC is a symbol of cutting-edge technology and world-class infrastructure. The heart of this facility is a 72-metre curved real-time monitoring video wall — one of the largest in Asia — enabling complete oversight of train positions, track layouts, overhead power supply systems, and safety parameters across the WDFC.

The control room itself spans 1,480 square metres, equipped with two dedicated War Rooms and a Disaster Management Room, ensuring swift action during emergencies. Advanced features like automated alarms for hot axle detection and AI-ready systems provide an unprecedented level of operational safety and efficiency.

Sustainable and Future-Ready Infrastructure

In line with India’s Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, the facility incorporates green building features such as rooftop solar panels and rainwater harvesting systems. The current solar power capacity stands at 80 kW, with an additional 50 kW in the pipeline, ensuring energy self-reliance. Notably, the rainwater harvesting system has successfully conserved monsoon water for the last two years without wastage.

Strategic New Sanand Connectivity

The latest milestone in WDFC operations is the launch of New Sanand connectivity, a strategic link that includes India’s first large-scale rail-over-rail flyovers. This engineering marvel enables seamless freight movement between all four corners of the country. The addition of the Palanpur–New Makarpura section directly connects key ports such as Mundra, Kandla, Tuna, Navlakhi, and Pipavav to the dedicated network — slashing transit time from 24–36 hours to under a day.

Game-Changer for Indian Logistics

According to Manish Awasthy, Chief General Manager, DFCCIL, Ahmedabad: “The Operations Command Centre at Ahmedabad is the heartbeat of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. From here, we manage the movement of longer, faster trains at speeds of up to 100 kmph, handle double-stack container operations, and ensure maximum efficiency in connecting India’s busiest ports with its industrial hubs.”

The WDFC is designed to operate with no manned level crossings, further enhancing safety and speed. This corridor now enables 1.5–2 round trips for port-bound trains in the same time that one trip previously required. The result is reduced congestion on passenger lines, faster turnaround times for freight, and significantly lower logistics costs.

Direct Benefits to Industry

Industries in Palanpur, Mehsana, Sanand, Vadodara, Jamnagar and surrounding regions are expected to reap immediate benefits from improved freight speed and reliability. The corridor also facilitates high-speed cargo services for MSMEs, e-commerce platforms, and time-sensitive sectors. For example, New Rewari–New Sanand freight trains can now complete their journey in under 11 hours, reducing dependency on road transport and improving last-mile delivery efficiency.

The WDFC supports double-stack container trains and NMG small cargo trains, offering a significant advantage for industries dealing with high-volume or compact cargo shipments.

Iconic Project for a New Era in Freight

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Project consists of the 1,337 km Eastern DFC (EDFC) and the 1,506 km Western DFC (WDFC), of which 96.4 per cent of the total 2,741 km has already been commissioned. Once fully operational, these corridors will transform freight movement in India, boosting exports, reducing carbon emissions, and delivering massive savings in transport time and cost.

With its Sabarmati OCC, DFCCIL has not only created a world-class operational hub but also set a benchmark for future freight infrastructure in Asia.

