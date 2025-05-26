Gratitude to all who showered blessings, says PM Modi after Vadodara roadshow

Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed gratitude for the blessings he received during the roadshow in Gujarat's Vadodara.

PM Modi arrived in his home state to a thunderous welcome, with thousands turning out along the route of his roadshow to greet him.

Chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai", "Modi-Modi", and "Vande Mataram" echoed through the streets as people participated in a special 'Sindoor Samman Yatra', waving the national flag and showering flowers on the Prime Minister.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Thank you Vadodara! Extremely delighted to be in this great city. It was a splendid roadshow and that too in the morning! Gratitude to all those who showered their blessings."

Several participants donned costumes paying tribute to the Indian Armed Forces and PM Modi for his leadership during Operation Sindoor.

This marks PM Modi's first visit to his home state following India's recent military action targeting terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

As the Prime Minister waved at the enthusiastic crowds, many could be heard shouting, "We have won".

People also captured photos and videos on their phones to celebrate the moment.

Members of the African community welcomed the Prime Minister, holding placards with quotes such as "Peace was attacked; India roared back with justice" and "India's courage is the light that ends the evil of terrorism."

The visit will also see the inauguration and foundation laying of multiple development projects valued at Rs 82,000 crore.

PM Modi will reach Dahod later in the day, where he will inaugurate the Loco Manufacturing Shop-Rolling Stock Workshop and address a public gathering in Kharod. He will also lay the foundation for various government and railway projects worth Rs 24,000 crore.

Two trains will be flagged off via video conferencing from Dahod. The first, the Sabarmati-Veraval Vande Bharat Express, will run six days a week and connect Sabarmati with Veraval, near the Somnath temple. The second, the Valsad-Dahod Express, will operate daily, covering a 346 km distance with 17 coaches.

Additionally, PM Modi will inaugurate a railway production unit in Dahod, built at a cost of over Rs 21,000 crore under the 'Make in India' initiative. He will also flag off an electric locomotive from the Dahod manufacturing plant.

The Prime Minister will then travel to Bhuj to launch development projects worth more than Rs 53,400 crore. These include initiatives in Kandla Port, solar energy, power transmission, and road infrastructure.

He will also unveil four drinking water supply schemes costing Rs 181 crore, designed to benefit 4.62 lakh people across 193 villages and one town in the Mahisagar and Dahod districts.

On the morning of May 27, at 10.30 a.m., he will hold another roadshow in Gandhinagar, expected to be joined by over 30,000 BJP workers. Following this, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation for projects worth Rs 5,536 crore at Mahatma Mandir.

Among the key projects, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 22,055 houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for Rs 1,006 crore. He will also lay the foundation for Phase 3 of the Sabarmati Riverfront, estimated to cost Rs 1,000 crore.

In a move to boost urban development, PM Modi will distribute cheques worth Rs 3,300 crore to urban local bodies under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana.

--IANS