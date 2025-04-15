EAM Jaishankar inaugurates smart classes in Gujarat village

Narmada: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated smart classes for the students in Lachhras village in Gujarat's Narmada district on Tuesday, saying how in the age of mobile phones, smart classes help engage students in the classroom.

The Minister is on a visit to various areas in Narmada. He also inaugurated the gymnastics hall of a sports centre in Rajpipla and visited the post office passport seva kendra.

"Today, the smart classes were inaugurated, we talked with the students, and understood how they use it. This is a good thing, as the teacher told me before that it is the time of mobiles. Kids nowadays find a mobile easy to navigate, so when smart classes come, then school becomes more interesting for them," Jaishankar told reporters after the inauguration of the smart classes.

Talking about his other visits in the area, Jaishankar mentioned how the passport help office receives a good volume of appointments daily.

"When I became a minister 6 years ago, I came to Narmada, and there was a demand to set up a passport Kendra here. So I was able to visit after a long time. The work is going good, in the office they say that around 30-40 appointments come in every day. At least public services regarding passports have been increased here, so the people feel that the External Affairs Minister does some work," he said.

Talking about the inauguration of the gymnastics hall of Chhotubhai Purani Sports Campus, he added, "I also went to the Chhotubhai Purani Sports Campus (in Rajpipla), where I was quite impressed by how they do gymnastics there. They have good facilities, a big room for them there, and specialized equipment."

Earlier today, while visiting the sports campus, EAM highlighted the potential it holds for the student, and underlined that the Khelo India initiative helps to nurture sports talent. The campus was repaired with the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

"This sports campus is very old, and I thought it has a lot of potential. People here were interested and came to me requesting an improvement in the facilities here. As part of MPLADS, we tried to make it better," Jaishankar told ANI.

"Kids come here to train from a very young age... The Modi government is striving to enhance the sporting talent through these services and also Khelo India. Sporting talent is developed at the grassroots and this place has a natural talent. Tribal people here are naturally very fit and we just had to give them an opportunity to enhance their sport," he added.

Jaishankar interacted with the gymnastics students, who showcased their abilities on the balance beam, parallel bars, rings and more.

His post about the Sports centre read, "Heartening to see young athletes and sports enthusiasts, even small children, making good use of these facilities. Such opportunities will allow the latent talent of our country to reach competitive levels." (ANI)