Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express Derails in Surat, No Injuries Reported

Surat: Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express' non-passenger coach attached next to the engine got derailed while departing from Kim Station in Gujarat's Surat on Tuesday afternoon.

"Train 19015 Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express, at 15:32 hrs, while departing from Kim Station, 4 wheels of a non-passenger coach (VPU) attached next to the engine got derailed. Restoration work is on and senior officers are at the site," Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, said in a press release.

There is no injury or harm to any onboard passengers or railway staff. The movement of trains is not affected, said the railway official.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)