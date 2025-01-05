CM Bhupendra Patel Lays Foundation of ₹300 Crore Anjana Dham, Aims to Empower Youth and Foster Development in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with Governor Acharya Devvratji and Speaker of Gujarat Legislative Assembly Shankarbhai Chaudhary laid the foundation stone of Anjanadham on Sunday, the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office stated in a press release.

The dignitaries honoured the donors on the occasion of laying the foundation stone of the magnificent Anjanadham, which took shape at a cost of Rs 300crorese, near Jamiyatpura village, near Kalol, on the Ahmedabad-Mehsana highway.

On this occasion, Sri Sri 1008 Mahant Sri Dayaramji Maharaj, Protector of Shikarpura Ashram Rajasthan, also bestowed his blessings. The saints and dignitaries present on this occasion laid the foundation stone of the Anjana Dham Bhavan worshipping the Sheela (brick) with the scriptural ceremony and chanting mantras, the release stated.

On the occasion of laying the foundation stone of Anjanadham, which was built by Vishwa Anjana Foundation and Anjanadham Trust, Governor Acharya Devvratji said "Anjanadham is not only for imparting literacy to students or IAS-IPS to the youth of the society. Not just a centre of creation, Anjanadham becomes a mission for creating cultured human beings who make society, parents and the nation proud. Anjana-Chowdhary society is a patriotic society. Anjana youth should support the successful Prime Minister of India Narendrabhai Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Developed India campaign."

Acharya Devvratji added, "The same country and society progress where women contribute as much as men, Anjana Samaj should pay special attention to the education and development of girls. The society which will give education and culture to its children and keep them free from addictions will progress."

The charitable leaders of the society who donated to Anjanadham were honoured by Governor Acharya Devvratji and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Governor Acharya Devvratji himself announced a donation of five lakh rupees and said that hard work and money are sacred. Donors have put their sacred money to good use.

Giving an example of the 'karma-phala system', he explained that donation is RTGS done right now for the next birth. There is an arrangement.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, during his address, said that following the inspiration given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combine social power in nation-building, Anjana Chaudhary Society is building a magnificent AnjanadhamIt is my good fortune to have the opportunity to participate in this service work of noble formation of the future generation of the society, the release added.

The foundation stone ceremony, or Bhumi Pujan, is not only the start of a new complex but also a vital step towards a prosperous society. Minister Modi's mantra of unity--working together for everyone's development--is embraced by the Anjana Samaj and Vishwa Anjana Foundation. The Anjana Dham complex will provide the youth with opportunities in higher education, career development, and sports.

Chief Minister further said, "This complex, which will be prepared at a cost of around 300 crore rupees, will also be a centre for activities like health and de-addiction apart from the arrangement of classes, hostel facilities for the youth, it will direct the youth to the right path."

He specially congratulated the donors, Vishwa Anjana Foundation and Anjanadham Trust, who donated a substantial amount for the construction of the complex.

Regarding the special features of Anjana Chaudhary Society, Bhupendra Patel said "Anjana Chaudhary Society is the descendants of Arbuda Mata and the society has introduced social power to foreign countries as well. Is.If such social power gets the encouragement of the government and the cooperation of all, the development is doubled. Respected Narendrabhai Modi has provided a living example of how progress can be made if the society and the government work together with the comprehensive development of Gujarat. Anjana Samaj has achieved success in all fields including health, business, industry and education."

The society also provides financial assistance to needy students and pre-competition training for high-ranking jobs. Due to the hard work of this society, the land of North Gujarat has become a land fragrant with milk and ghee. Banas Dairy, the largest dairy in Asia, watered by the toil and sweat of the herdsmen-farmers, is the pride of North Gujarat and Anjana Chaudhary is the fruit of the community's hard work.

He inspired the youth and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal of nation-building with the power of youth to ensure that the youth of the Anjana Chowdhury community also take inspiration from the call of the Prime Minister and become more active in the work of national service.

"Anjanadham will become an important centre for equipping the youth and instilling the spirit of patriotism in them," he added.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that, by following the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to keeping every society together, by providing equal opportunities to every society, to advancing the overall development journey of every society. A developed Gujarat for a developed India in 2047 is to be built under the direction of the Prime Minister. For this, the government, the society and everyone should work together and make the nation and the state progress with the strength of youth, mothers and sisters.

Shankarbhai Chowdhury, Donor of Anjanadham and Speaker of Legislative Assembly said, "Foundation laying of Anjanadham is a historic occasion for Chowdhury Society. Explaining the glory of donation, he said that a society which respects donors gets great prestige and prosperity. So congrats, salutations to Sarve who donated for this Anjana Dham."

He said that the donation of 11 rupees is equal to 11 crores, and it should be appreciated that everyone has a small contribution to the construction of this building. Chowdhury said that through Garbha Sanskar we can create a bright and cultured child generation.

Chaudhary further appealed to the leaders of the society-youth that we all should unite and participate in the development of this Anjanadham.

Anjanadham President and Chief Donor Manibhai Chaudhary said, "God enabled me to do this donation and I am grateful to the society for accepting this donation. On this occasion, he appealed to everyone to join this organization and give maximum donation in the interest of the society. Manibhai has donated Rs.51 crore for Anjana Dham. Donors Dilipbhai Shankarbhai Chaudhary, Ramanbhai Chaudhary and Kanubhai Chaudhary delivered the occasion address. General Minister of Anjana Dham Amitbhai Chaudhary introduced the main donors of Anjana Dham and thanked all the donors for donating in the interest of the society."

Various districts of Gujarat as well as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, as well as the USA, participated in the foundation ceremony of the world-class 'Anjana Dham' at Jamiatpura-Gandhinagar with the noble aim of overall development of the society.

Donors of the Anjana Chaudhary Society, trustees of Anjana Dham, leading brothers and sisters, and workers from various countries including Canada participated in large numbers. (ANI)