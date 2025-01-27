CM Bhupendra Patel Launches 'Chalo, Kumbh Chale' Yatra with New AC Bus Service

Gandhinagar: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Prayagraj AC Volvo Bus service has been launched to ease the pilgrimage to Prayagraj Mahakumbh for devotees from Gujarat.

The Chief Minister flagged off the first bus from Gandhinagar Circuit House, commencing the 'Chalo, Kumbh Chale' Yatra, according to a CMO release.

As per Indian culture and tradition, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with Transport Minister Harsh Sanghvi, honoured the devotees on the inaugural bus and wished them a pleasant journey.

Minister Harsh Sanghvi noted the overwhelming response from Gujarat's citizens, stating the positive decision taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, as stated in release. As soon as the online booking starts, the booking is full within a few hours, the statement from the state government said.

To accommodate more pilgrims, additional buses will be arranged under the Chief Minister's guidance, ensuring proper facilities, including accommodation, so that passengers face no inconvenience during the journey.

Currently, the AC Volvo bus will depart from Ranip ST Depot, Ahmedabad, every morning at 7 AM. The package, priced at Rs. 8100 per person for 3 nights and 4 days, includes bus travel and accommodation. Devotees will stay at the Gujarat Pavilion's dormitory in Prayagraj under the joint initiative of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation and Tourism Corporation.

At the launch event, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was joined by Rita Patel, Mayor Miran Patel, city and district organization officials, Tourism Principal Secretary Dr Rajendra Kumar, MD Anupam Anand, and senior officials of the ST Corporation.

Earlier, as part of the grand state-level Republic Day celebrations in Tapi district, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, inaugurated 49 eco-friendly e-rickshaws in the presence of Governor Acharya Devvrat.

CM Patel, District Development Officer VN Shah, District Rural Development Agency Director Khyati Patel, and other dignitaries flagged off e-rickshaws, a press statement by Gujarat Chief Minister's Office stated.

Aiming for environmental sustainability, these e-vehicles have been allocated to 7 villages in Uchhal taluka, 12 villages in Songadh taluka, 10 villages in Vyara taluka, 5 villages in Dolvan taluka, 5 villages in Nizar taluka, 4 villages in Kukarmunda taluka, and 5 villages in Valod taluka, bringing the total to 49 e-vehicles. (ANI)