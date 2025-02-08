CM Bhupendra Patel Inaugurates 'Transplantation Update-2025' Conference in Ahmedabad

Gandhinagar: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Transplantation Update Conference-2025 at Asarwa Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad and also unveiled a state-of-the-art robotic system for transplantation. Minister of State for Health Rushikesh Patel graced the event, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

In his address, the Chief Minister, referring to the Prime Minister's mantra of "Virasat bhi, Vikas bhi," emphasized that many technological advancements seen today have their roots in India's rich heritage and are recorded in ancient scriptures. Citing the example of Lord Ganesha, he mentioned that the story in the scriptures serves as an early reference to transplantation, underscoring the need to preserve this invaluable heritage.

He further stated that ancient scriptures already contain solutions for all diseases, and now is the time to unveil them with the aid of modern technology.

Highlighting the progress in medical tourism, he noted that under the Prime Minister's leadership, both India and Gujarat have witnessed significant growth in this sector. The state government, he affirmed, remains committed to fostering its expansion so that visitors to India gain meaningful knowledge and insights.

Recognizing the contributions of H L Trivedi in the field of kidney transplantation, CM Patel acknowledged the profound impact of organ donation, stating that only the recipient and their family can truly understand the significance of receiving a second chance at life.

With the expanding role of technology, he proposed the establishment of new centres for organ transplantation, stressing that these centres would play a crucial role in ensuring accessible and timely medical care.

In a statement, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel commended the expert doctors at Asarwa Civil Hospital for their outstanding contributions, emphasizing India's remarkable progress in the 21st century. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership for transforming key sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and industry. Similarly, he highlighted Gujarat's significant advancements under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The Minister further noted that India has now become a technology exporter and is capable of standing alongside the world's developed nations. He pointed out that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a reality, and the state government has embraced technological advancements.

Since 2021, Gujarat has made significant strides in healthcare, particularly in organ transplantation, leading to a rise in organ donation. He added that the launch of multiple initiatives at Asarwa Civil Hospital is a testament to Gujarat's promising future.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel virtually inaugurated a state-of-the-art robotic system for transplantation and unveiled a souvenir. Additionally, he presented the Rishi Dadhichi Award to Rakesh Joshi and the Maharshi Sushruta Gyan Peeth Award to Dieter Broering.

The event was attended by Ahmedabad Mayor Smt. Pratibha Jain, MLA Shri Darshana Vaghela, Principal Secretary of the Health Department Shri Dhananjay Dwivedi, Director of Health Services, Government of India, Atul Goel, Director of the National Organ Transplantation Anil Kumar, Pranjal Modi, and other distinguished dignitaries, including over 250 experts and representatives from India and abroad participating in the three-day conference. (ANI)