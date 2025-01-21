CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurates Oxygen Park in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the newly constructed Oxygen Park in South Bopal, Ahmedabad on Monday.

Developed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the park covers an area of 1,900 square meters and is designed to enhance urban greenery and provide recreational spaces for residents.

The Oxygen Park boasts attractive features such as gazebos for seating, well-designed walking tracks, and a variety of flower plants. Additionally, numerous tree species, including white champa, coconut, mogra, madhukamini, borsali, bilipatra, garamalo, pintu forum, neem, almond, gulmohar, teak, casudo, and cassia pink, have been planted, reflecting AMC's commitment to biodiversity.

As part of its Mission Million Trees campaign, AMC has planted 75 lakh trees over the past five years. To further this initiative, 319 Oxygen Parks and Urban Forests have been developed across Ahmedabad's zones: 4 in the Central Zone, 84 in the East Zone, 59 in the North-West Zone, 36 in the North Zone, 68 in the South-West Zone, 29 in the South Zone, and 43 in the West Zone.

In addition to Oxygen Parks, Ahmedabad hosts 303 gardens, including vertical gardens, to promote sustainable urban living. These gardens are distributed across various city zones, with significant contributions from the riverfront area.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted the importance of green initiatives in improving the well-being of citizens and enhancing Ahmedabad's environmental sustainability. "This park exemplifies our dedication to increasing greenery and fostering a healthier environment for our people," he said.

With the addition of Oxygen Park in South Bopal, AMC continues its mission to transform Ahmedabad into a greener and more liveable city for its residents.

Earlier on Monday, Gujarat's Chief Minister approved Rs 605.48 crore in a single day for urban development projects across various Municipalities and Municipal Corporations in the state.

The Chief Minister said, "This allocation, made under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana (SJMSVY) launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2010, will fund projects such as stormwater drainage, lake beautification, urban road schemes, water supply, outgrowth development, and railway overbridge construction."

Additionally, the Chief Minister approved Rs 88.88 crore for railway overbridges in Dwarka and Dhrangadhra Municipalities to facilitate smoother and more manageable traffic. (ANI)